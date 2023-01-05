In the 30th chapter of Isaiah from the Hebrew Scriptures there is a profound moment of truth which, although from an ancient time, continues to offer deep wisdom. The text declares:
In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust shall be your strength. (Isaiah 30:15)
These words originated amid an on-going conflict with a hostile population. The temptation of the people then, and it often is today, was to contend with them. The prophet pointed them to a different and better way with his calming guidance.
In our own time the circumstances and culture are very different. Civilization has developed, and our understanding of personal and community interaction has evolved considerably. The one thing which has remained somewhat constant is human nature. We still are prone to conflict with those around us whose values and behavior are contrary to our own. It is only necessary to look around the world, or even in our own communities, to find examples of strife and discord. Hostility and painful exchanges are all too real in our modern 21st Century world.
In addition to physical and verbal altercations, many of us live under the pressure of over-achieving. In its original connotation the term “workaholic” was a negative concept. It indicated an imbalance of proper priorities, and an unhealthy relationship between work and life. Today, it is too often viewed as a positive quality indicating a willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve a desired result. Doing more, getting more, spending more, and having more seem to be the operative values of many in our society.
It is possible that the ancient prophet gave the best counsel many centuries ago. Returning and rest, quietness and trust, offer our best hope for salvation and strength. This is no call for laziness or lack of interest. Engagement, and concern for important work, is an essential part of life. It is also true that there is a need for balance. We are at our best, and we contribute most, when we come to understand that meaningful life is found in the union of effort, trust, and a deep spirituality which nurtures the soul.
This is the beginning of a new year. In a sense it is nothing more than numbers on a calendar. It does represent an opportunity to make a new start. New Year’s resolutions are often the brunt of jokes, mostly about how easy they are to break. Of course, the real truth is that we can always make changes in our lives. The questions have to do with what we feel we need, how much we need it, and whether we are willing to make the effort to adjust priorities to find a better path. Sometimes returning to rest and quiet trust can make a positive difference.
Happy New Year!
