It's the beginning of a new year and a new decade. I'm kind of hoping for a Roaring '20's style resurgence, complete with fringe, flapper dresses, cloche hats, bobbed hairstyles, and Mary Jane or T-strap heels. While I'm over here dreaming of a fashionable start to the decade, many people are compiling their lists of New Year's resolutions. Some of the more common resolutions are losing weight, quitting smoking or drinking, saving money, and the list goes on. Most see a new year as a fresh start, which it definitely can be. However, some, like myself, often fall off the old resolution bandwagon quite early on in the year. That's why I don't set them anymore. I'm not a big fan of setting up myself up for failure, in a sense. Plus, when I don't complete said resolution, I will beat myself up about it and I don't need another reason to do that. I also need to try to be kinder to myself, but that's a resolution I've not figured out how to master yet. Back on a random day in May of 2018, I decided to start a weight loss journey. I didn't join any of those diet "pyramid schemes," religiously attend the gym, or try any of those scary diet teas. I simply started drinking more water, a gallon a day, and became more conscious of what I ate, exercised at home with my Zumba workout, and even completed almost two years now of those 30-day target area challenges. My point is, I was ready for a change in my life. I'm getting older and –– with my family history –– that equals out to diabetes and heart disease. I think that is why most people, including myself, fail at keeping their resolutions. Just because it's a new year does not mean you are ready, mentally or physically, to take on a task that can be quite daunting like losing weight, quitting smoking, or saving money. Fast forward, I've lost almost 60 pounds now. It's still a daily struggle to keep myself on track, especially with all the holiday foods around. But I still carry my gallon jug of water everywhere with me and continue to exercise. And I'm always extremely excited for cheat meal day. It's become a new norm for me to practice these habits I slowly put into place. Maybe that's why it's harder for the resolutions to stick. We grow impatient waiting for the improvements we want to see in our life. Some people are better with a list of goals. When they scratch out one, it provides an incentive to keep on going down the list, which is a great way to keep track of resolutions. But, if you're like me, and have decided to not set annual New Year's resolutions, remember that you don't need a holiday to jumpstart your goals. You can start on them anytime of the year. Again, make sure that you're mentally and physically prepared for the challenges. Life doesn't always turn out the way we want. There are so many twists and curves that we have to roll with. We also have various responsibilities that may delay reaching our goals. But with a bit of patience, determination, a good support system, I believe that we can find a balance between life's unexpected little surprises and realizing our dreams. Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
