My wife and I are the proud grandparents of three wonderful boys.
One is now a college freshman and taller than both of us, so the moniker “boy” may not be as appropriate as it once was, but old habits are hard to break. Our joy in them, and in watching them grow and mature has been among the great blessings of our lives.
Each one is unique in his own way.
All are smart, good students, and very athletic. Soccer is a big part of their lives, and many a cold evening has been spent by doting grandparents watching games in stadiums along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It is a good life, and we are very grateful.
One of the realities which often comes to mind in these days is the concept of potential.
I do not know what the future of these boys will be. Since I do know something about life, I can assume that they will have their share of challenges. I trust that they will meet them with courage and grace, and that they will always be mindful of their own responsibility for making something good out of the situations which they face.
Potential is a wonderful, and yet mysterious part of life. By its very nature, potential is undiscovered and unrevealed hope which must be activated by living.
There is no other way to do it. It cannot be purchased with money, conjured in dreams, or ordered by someone with power.
A beautiful hymn written by the late Natalie Sleeth describes the significance of potential. Some of the lines are as follows:
“In the bulb there is a flower, in the seed, an apple tree;
In cocoons, a hidden promise, butterflies will soon be free!
In the cold and snow of winter there’s a spring that waits to be,
Unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.
There’s a song in every silence, seeking word and melody,
There’s dawn in every darkness, bringing hope to you and me.
From the past will come the future; what it holds a mystery
Unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.
When I look at the shining, hopeful, expectant faces of our grandsons, I cannot help but think of the beauty and power of those lyrics from Sleeth. Those boys represent not only the joy of our current lives, but they also speak to us of the future which lies far beyond our vision.
Of course, this is true of much of life.
Our children and grandchildren are visible and wondrous reminders that our lives extend beyond the mortality of our days. We do not know what they will become, nor the challenges they will face. We pray for them, and we give thanks for the blessings which they bring to us. Of course, the potential is theirs.
I trust in their future which will be realized mostly after my time, and I am thankful for the experiences which we share during these days. Thanks be to God.
