As President Franklin Roosevelt declared, “Today is a day that will live in infamy”. This declaration was made in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. That day did, in fact, live in infamy, and its implications changed the course of history.
My parents were young newlyweds on that day. They were attempting to find a direction for their lives. They were visiting some extended family in southwest Louisiana when they heard the news on the radio.
My mother would say in later years that they knew at once that their lives were about to change. They certainly did.
In a short while my father was in the Marine Corps and on his way to the Pacific where he was involved in several fierce engagements, including the battle of Saipan. He was seriously injured which was complicated by an attack on the hospital ship on which he was a passenger by a Japanese war plane. This caused him to be thrown overboard. Somehow, he was rescued and survived. Otherwise, I would not have been born.
I have often thought about those days. It is evident that my own life is, in many ways, a result of these events. I was, of course, not aware of it at the time, or for many years afterward, but it marked the course of my existence. It clearly impacted his life for the rest of his days. My father never really recovered from that war, but he was able to go on with his life. We grew up as a middle-class family in post-war America. Our family grew, and I have a brother and sister who remain an important part of my life.
My parents are long gone now, but I often think of them and the lives that they lived. They were not perfect. They had their challenges, but they gave their children a solid foundation on which we built our own lives. In the many nuances of life, we still find much for which to be thankful.
There is no doubt that many families across our country have memories and histories which are similar. The details may differ, but the truth is much the same. Young men went to war. They did not cause it.
Most barely understood it, but they went. Some paid with their lives, or with significant injuries, both physical and mental, which would remain with them throughout their days. It is part of the heritage of our country.
As a person of faith, I often ponder the mysteries of war. The history of the world is replete with conflict, killing of fellow human beings, and claims of glory. War is a painful reminder of the human condition.
Many times, we resort to fighting rather than negotiating to resolve our differences. There is a better way. Spiritual faith points us to that way.
Although it is true that religion has often participated in war; it is also true that spirituality points to peace. On this Pearl Harbor Day may we remember and honor those who gave so much. May we also work and pray for peace.
