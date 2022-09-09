I love music. I am not a musician, and although I love to sing, I am not much of a singer. Having said that, music and singing speak to a deep place in my spirit. I know many people who feel the same way.
In all honesty, I cannot say exactly where my earliest encounter with music began. It was probably either in the rousing voices of a protestant church in north Louisiana, or from my father in our modest home while he picked a cheap guitar and sang the joyful, and at times, mournful songs of Americana. It continued by way of a tiny transistor radio, played late at night through an earpiece from distant stations in cities such as New Orleans, Nashville, and Chicago. They brought me the world through the magic of technology.
The music and lyrics of my youth taught me my first theology, philosophy, and sociology, although, at the time, I could not have identified any of those terms. Music has been my inspiration as well as my teacher for my whole life. It remains so to this day. I continue to be inspired by the music at the Episcopal church where I worship each week.
The internet and YouTube have opened doors of accessibility to much of the great music of our history, as well as the many modern musical offerings which continue to be created. Music is a gift which keeps on giving.
A few days ago, as Labor Day approached, I listened to the haunting sounds of Woody Guthrie singing songs of the depression era. He sang “This Land Is Your Land”, “I’ve Been Doing Some Hard Traveling”, and other renditions which told the painful story of a generation of people who crossed our country trying to work out a living in one of the nation’s most difficult economic times. It provided a reminder of the harsh realities of that period in our history.
Working people and their stories offer a rich insight into our culture. Much of it is set to the music of life. Songs such as “Working Man Blues”, “Take This Job and Shove It”, and many more, offer powerful insight into the emotional drama of seeking to earn a livelihood in the face of the daunting challenges brought on by hard conditions, sometimes unrealistic expectations, and the often too small share of the fruits of their labor.
In the shadow of Labor Day, it is a good time to offer our gratitude to those who do so much to keep our busy lives functioning. The person at the checkout counter, the one changing the oil in the car, the men and women on the roadside making repairs, the workers who fix our roofs, paint our houses, and so many more, are the ones who make possible the life that we know. They are a great blessing to us all.
Thank you, and God bless you to all the workers of America. We are grateful for you, and for the music of your lives.
