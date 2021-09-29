“Make the world go away, just get it off of my shoulders.” This line, from an old Eddy Arnold song, reflects the feelings that many people have in the midst of the trials and tribulations of life in these times. There are so many problems. We continue to struggle with a persistent pandemic which not only creates significant health concerns, but it also challenges us with division and hard feelings which are founded in fear, misinformation, and sadly, ideological and political differences. In addition we continue to grapple with serious educational concerns. We deal with economic stress. We are concerned with the threat (and sometimes, the reality) of terrorism in the world. The age-old stain of racism in our society continues to haunt us. Questions seem to be larger than solutions. Sometimes we would like to make the world go away if we could. Some people try to escape from the world by way of the false remedies of alcohol and drugs, or by simply mentally turning off the problems and pretending that they do not exist.
The truth is that the world will not go away, and neither can we go away from the world. We are here, and the best hope that we have is to be found in our attempts to make the world a better place. We can work for understanding. We can strive to be tolerant and open to persons who may be different from ourselves. We can work to eliminate barriers which divide people. We can try to build bridges which unite. We can personally take responsibility for making small inroads of love and charity toward people who are struggling against the margins of life. And we can pray for grace to forgive us and redirect us when we discover that we are part of the problem rather than the remedy.
Some years ago, while I was pastor of a congregation in Shreveport, Louisiana I had the opportunity to attend a conference of Christians and Jews. The keynote speaker for the event was Eddie Robinson who at the time was head football coach at Grambling State University. His remarks caught my attention then, and I still remember them today. He acknowledged that problems exist, but he declared that answers are not likely to be found in grand ideas or profound pronouncements. He said that when we reach across divisions and care for one another we can make a difference. We may not know what someone is going through or the pain they are facing. What we can do is offer empathy, concern, and maybe a little help if we can. By taking people seriously we can impact their lives.
Coach Robinson is gone now, but the spirit of his message lives on. Hopefully, the spiritual community never wishes for the world to go away. Rather, may we embrace the world with all its faults and problems. We are representatives of a divine mission amid a great need for love and hope. The world will not go away, but it might yet be redeemed if we are willing to take on its challenges and possibilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.