As you know 2020 has been a very challenging year to say the least. Beginning with a world changing pandemic that forced us into virtual monthly meetings.
Zoom and Go To meetings have replaced the normal meetings for prospective developers, business marketing, employee training, and almost every other facet of meetings to conduct city business.
We also have had to cancel many of our cherished events within the city. Events like the Nereids and St. Patricks Day parades, our July 4th event and many more. These events are enjoyed by our citizens and visitors alike.
If COVID-19 wasn’t bad enough, there were a record amount of of storms in the Atlantic. Many were a near miss for Waveland. We experienced tropical storms and a hurricane that caused significant damage to residents’ homes, municipal buildings, and infrastructure. Finally, a Presidential Declaration has been approved and was signed. Thanks to the hard work of Senator Cindy Hyde Smith, Senator Roger Wicker, and Congressman Palazzo. This means we should get reimbursed for debris pick up and repairs to city buildings, the municipal pier or infrastructure which will total more than $2.5 million.
Waveland was fortunate to continue to grow despite the COVID-19 virus and storms. 42 permits were issued for new home construction and 38 remodels. The city remains financially healthy despite the hurdles faced in 2020.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is proud to announce the following projects which have been completed or are in process for 2020 including but not limited to the following;
Waveland Ave sidewalks with subsurface drainage was completed from Hwy 90 to the CSX Railroad; Nicholson Ave overlay with Bike Paths on both sides of the road is underway but experienced a slow down due to storm debris but is scheduled to finish on time. This project will be from Hwy 90 to Sixth St. Funding for a sidewalk for Joseph Street from Herlihy Street north to Old Spanish Trail west to Margie Street has been approved and should begin soon.
A study was completed for the intersection of St. Joseph Street and Waveland Elementary School to make that intersection safer for our children.
A completely new park with playground equipment will be installed on the corner of Avenue B and Caspian Street very soon.
Some great developments are about to occur on Coleman Avenue and Hwy. 90, which is very exciting along with other exciting news coming soon.
I can’t wait to get 2021 started.
We have hired a consulting firm to help obtain state and federal funding for some of the bigger projects such as dredging Jackson Marsh to increase storage of storm water and protecting our local habitat. They are working hard for the city.
We are working with an Urban Planner to help Waveland refocus Hwy. 90. To assist us in making the main business corridor through Waveland more attractive.
Applications for funding for the Marina and Boardwalk Project has been applied for through the BP portal as well as the federal BUILD Grant.
Hazard Mitigation funding has been applied for to protect the Pier Road from future storm damage.
We have advertised for RFQ’s for Marina Design as well as Project Repair which are scheduled to be opened at the beginning of January.
We have purchased six new police vehicles to replace aging police vehicles. Ten vehicles have been purchased for Public Works Department as well as two new command vehicles for the Fire Department and a new vehicle for the Building official have been ordered.
We have Tidelands funds for the handicap access to the water’s edge from the pier road and the Lighthouse Parking Lot as well as a trailer mounted air conditioned restroom. As soon as the pier is repaired these items will be installed. We are also planning to replace the pagodas on the pier road.
The Board of Supervisors have installed beach side parking and pagodas near the beach volleyball courts and two bonfire burn pits on the Beach; one at Nicholson Avenue and one at the Beach Parking Bay.
We are looking into the possibility of elevating the Beach Road to prevent flooding during regular storms and protect the properties along the Beach from future storm damage.
We are installing a handicap swing and exercise equipment for our senior citizens at Gex Park along with paving that parking lot.
We are currently planning on a paving project in the city after the new year. Some of the priorities are Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, Central Avenue, Waveland Avenue and Old Spanish Trail.
For the residents that are on a grinder pump, we are working on a project to begin taking over the maintenance of those systems. If you are currently on a grinder pump system we will be in touch with you soon to get that process started.
We have hired Municode to make sure our ordinances do not conflict with each other and have all of the ordinances indexed and available on the website.
The City of Waveland has partnered with Mississippi Power Company for a great project in converting all of their street lights to LED and also reduced our cost per street light. This is an exciting project.
We have been working on obtaining security cameras for the city parks and other city property to ensure resident safety and protection of city property.
We hired a blighted property employee to address the blight in the city and she is making great progress. There are many blighted properties yet to clean up but we will get to them.
On behalf of the Board of Aldermen and I, I would like to thank our employees for their hard work this year and thank the residents for choosing Waveland as your home.
Sincerely,
Mayor Mike Smith
City of Waveland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.