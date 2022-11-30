It is November 1973 and my parents decided that we would spend Thanksgiving in the Bay. This was a rare event as once we went back to the city (New Orleans) on Labor Day it was usually Easter before we returned. The day was crisp and cool when arrived and the lack of humidity and coolness at night were a pleasant change from the sweltering days and nights of August.
The breeze had been blowing from the north, so we had one of those exceptionally low tides that uncovered all the mysteries of the bay bottom that were unseen during the summer. Walking on the rippled bay bottom to the end of the pier with dry feet was a wonderful and curious feeling. Wonderful to see such a change in tides and a curiosity as to the cause of such extreme tides.
The long weekend was consumed with fall adventures, visiting with cousins, Bay friends and a trip to Winn Dixie with a shopping list.
Turkey .75 lb. Whole ham .99 lb. Pecan halves 1.99 lb. Sausage 1.19 lb. Brown sugar 1 lb. box .26 Velva Brown and Serve rolls 3 packs .99 Folgers 1 lb. coffee .99
Those were the days!
