We have enjoyed living on Main St. for over 30 years. However, it has become very unpleasant.
Several times a week and always on weekends, I must remove trash from my front yard. Beer cans and bottles, go-boxes, wine and vodka bottles, and one dirty diaper.
Many residents of the 300 block have also found assorted trash items in their yards.
Residents of State, Demontluzin, Carroll & Court Streets have complained of the same problems.
People come to the Bay to eat, drink, fish, swim and they rent bicycles and golf carts to see the beautiful homes and gardens. This results in people buying homes here.
Citizens are proud of their homes and keep them maintained and attractive. We provide the background canvas for the town and people don’t want to see homes with trash in yards.
I know the mayor is anti-litter and collects trash by churches on Sunday mornings, but that’s like closing the barn door after the horse has run into the next county.
There’s a better way to attack the problem. Since we have become a hot tourist destination, residents shouldn’t have to suffer the adverse consequences of this increased attention.
We need a three-pronged approach. Contact the Chamber and Tourism Board to initiate a campaign to help. On all printed materials ask people to enjoy the Bay but help us to keep the Bay beautiful and please don’t litter. Place articles in local papers about the Bay’s new anti-littering campaign.
Next, ask the police to focus a few Saturday nights to issue tickets. Word will get around. Lastly, erect signs prominently on roads and highways explaining laws about littering with costs of fines. We could then begin to curb the littering, keep our city beautiful, and demonstrate that we take pride in our wonderful town. I sent this letter to all council members and city leaders several weeks ago and received an answer from only Councilman Doug Seal. Thank you.
Carol Strohmetz
Bay St. Louis
