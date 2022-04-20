I’ll respectfully take Lloyd Ramirez. Sr. up on his challenge to offer a differing viewpoint to his climate change denial, “Old Man’s View of Climate Change” in the April 6th and 13th Sea Coast Echo. Unlike Mr. Ramirez, however, I will base my comments on actual science.
One of his first quoted sources is Jason Isaac in the Epoch Times. Neither the author nor the newspaper are credible sources, and certainly not credible scientific sources. Jason Isaac is a Texas politician who runs a fossil fuel advocacy group funded with over a million dollars by the Charles G Koch Foundation, the same Koch brother who keeps his Russian oil business pumping out oil in support of the Putin autocracy attempting to extinguish Ukraine’s democracy, while ravaging horrific war crimes on ordinary citizens. The Epoch Times, according to Wikipedia, is run by Chinese-Americans associated with the Falun Gong religious sect, which has popularized QAnon conspiracy theories and other misinformation, but along with the author, is certainly not a reliable source of scientific fact.
The science of the Greenhouse Effect, the warming of the earth’s surface temperature caused by carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, was first described by Svante Arrhenius, the Swedish Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry in 1896. His calculations were based on actual measurements, to show that the burning of carbon-based fuels, resulting in carbon dioxide and water vapor, could be of the magnitude to raise global temperatures.
In the 1960s, American scientist Charles David Keeling confirmed Arrhenius’ 1896 calculations with actual measurements of carbon dioxide at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. Whereas the monthly mean concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was under 320ppm (parts per million) when Keeling first started his measurements, today they are approaching 420ppm, a dramatic rise of over 100ppm in about 60 years.
The actually observed, scientifically recorded data of the Keeling Curve, as it is now called, is indeed “settled science”. One can try to argue with the true facts, but they will win out despite all climate denial misinformation, including Mr. Ramirez’s misrepresentation in the first paragraph of his April 13th installment that “over the past 150 years, the CO2 concentration has increased 40ppm”. The scientific measured facts show a 100ppm increase in about 60 years, and an increase of 140ppm since the start of the Industrial Revolution 250 years ago. As shown in the chart below, the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is increasing at an accelerating rate. [The Wikipedia articles on Arrhenius, Keeling & Climate Change offer more detail that could have helped Mr. Ramirez avoid misrepresentations if he had read them.]
Greenhouse gasses released from the burning of fossil fuels since the beginning of the industrial revolution have increased carbon dioxide to a level not found in 10 to 15 million years, when the global average surface temperature was up to 11 °F warmer than now and almost ice-free, raising world sea-levels to about 100 feet higher than today’s. Most, if not all, of the Mississippi Gulf Coast would have been under water in these pre-human times.
Based on air bubbles trapped in mile-thick ice cores, we know that during the past million years or so, carbon dioxide never exceeded 300 ppm. Before the Industrial Revolution started in the mid-1700s, the global average amount of carbon dioxide was about 280 ppm. In the run-up of atmospheric carbon dioxide from 280 to just under 420 ppm, measured average earth surface temperatures have increased 2.2 degrees F in actual measurements taken since 1850.
The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (blue line) has increased along with human emissions (gray line) since the start of the Industrial Revolution in 1750. If global energy demand continues to grow and to be met mostly with fossil fuels, atmospheric carbon dioxide is projected to exceed 900 ppm by the end of this century. Mr. Ramirez tells another whopper of a falsehood in claiming that burning the rest of known fossil fuel reserves will only take CO2 levels to 480ppm, citing no scientific source, as is provided here: https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-atmospheric-carbon-dioxide]
Here’s how 2.2 degrees F temperature rise to date has affected our climate and economic security, thanks to our burning of fossil fuels, mostly over the past 150 years. According to NOAA, the last 5 years have averaged $148 billion a year in economic damage related to climate change. In 2021, there were 20 weather/climate disaster ‘events’ with losses exceeding $1 billion each in the US, resulted in 688 deaths. The 1980–2021 annual average is 7.4 events; the annual average for the most recent five years (2017–2021) is 17.2 events, as the frequency and severity of such events continues to increase. [Source: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/billions/]
Higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have measurably increased the acidity and temperature of the oceans. My first-hand view of coral reefs in Anegada in the British Virgin Islands in 2005 showed how ocean acidification and increases in ocean temperature have bleached coral, killing off whole ecosystems that were once teeming with abundant fish and other life. The coral reefs are ‘the canaries in the coal mines’ showing us the results of our actions.
The increased frequency and severity of tropical storms also plays a role. I have observed the silting and resulting bleaching of a reef off of Harbor Island in the Bahamas that died off after Hurricane Andrew passed through in 1992. I had seen the same reef alive and abundant with fish only a few years before in 1985.
Human-induced global warming often builds in feedback loops that have the potential to make our bad situation worse. We clear forests that act as long-term carbon sinks, particularly tropical forests, in order to increase human settlement and beef production, with the methane produced by cattle being about 85 times worse than carbon dioxide in global warming potential over a 20 year period. Arctic permafrost in Siberia has kept methane frozen in peat bogs for millennia, which are now thawing, to release methane, accelerating Arctic temperature rise. Arctic ice at both poles is disappearing, simultaneously, to greater extents than ever observed. The darker ocean is revealed as the ice melts, which then absorbs more sunlight than the reflective ice, only to warm faster, to melt still more ice, in a continuing cycle that accelerates sea level rise and ocean thermal expansion. Streets already flood in Miami and other coastal cities on a regular basis: in a third of 55 coastal sites studied throughout the U.S., 100-year storm surges will be actually experienced every 10 years, or more frequently, by 2050, for a 10x increase in frequency.
While no one can predict the future with absolute accuracy, scientists do use computer models that project ahead based on our knowledge of past trends. If we meet growing energy demand with fossil fuels, and reach 900ppm atmospheric carbon by the end of this century as a clearly predictable result, there will be widespread famine and drought, flooding of the coastal communities most of us call home, and lots of human conflict and wars caused by those issues. Yes, this is more than twice our current 420ppm, which is already 120ppm above that through the rest of human history. At 420ppm, we already see the harbingers of those issues around the world.
Computer models might not be 100% accurate at pinpointing the exact level of sea level rise should we reach 900ppm, but they give a good idea of a highly probable range, and an excellent idea of the environmental and economic damage, relative to keeping atmospheric carbon under 450ppm, or even reducing it to 350ppm. The fact that the scientific community reaches a broad ‘consensus’ in the IPCC’s work on climate change is a more likely indicator that they are seeing the future a little more clearly than any contrarian Galileo locked up under house arrest by those denying scientific fact.
We Can Do Something About it: The Clean Energy Economy is the Solution
The transition to a clean energy economy doesn’t mean that we stop using ALL fossil fuels overnight, in 5 years, or even 50 years. In fact, it relies on natural gas as a vital bridge fuel to the future. For example, natural gas is essential to fuel small Combined Heat and Power district ‘tweaker’ turbines to smooth out the vagaries of base load generation from renewables. By reducing distribution losses, and harvesting heat, hot water and electricity, system efficiency can double from 30-35% to 60-65%. We continue to use some fossil fuels, but we increase the useful work we accomplish with relative small amounts compared to current practice.
Petroleum feedstocks will still be the basis of plastics and other organic chemistries that create our quality of life whether it is in the clothes we wear, the fertilizer that helps to feed the world, or the materials in our furniture, cars and buildings. Increasingly, ‘organic’ substitutions, such as in the widely purchased organic farm produce that Americans demand as the now leading form of quality fruits and vegetables consumed in the nation, or in the return to natural fibers and materials in clothes, furnishings and buildings, will decrease the demand for fossil-fuel-based versions. Carbon-sequestering mass timber structures are routinely being used in buildings up to 20 stories in height, displacing steel and concrete and their high embodied carbon footprints. Innovation, and the rapid economic growth that comes with it, can be the hallmark of this clean energy economy.
Some point out the challenges and environmental consequences of mining the rare earth materials required for batteries, or the copper and other conductors required in electrifying both buildings and transportation simultaneously. They are not entirely wrong, but free markets and American ingenuity are already addressing the challenge. For example, my MIT colleague Bruce Anderson’s company, 247Solar, uses concentrating mirror collectors, hot sand thermal storage, and efficient steam turbine technology to make electricity, district heating and hot water with 24/7/365 availability and reliability. No single technology is going to be the power provider for all. We can expect a diverse network of solutions tied to local climate, resources, and economies to meet our needs with sustainable growth not beholden to foreign dictators and autocrats.
The internet has proven its convenience and efficiency in connecting producers and consumers of goods and information without ever leaving home, already reducing the nation’s carbon footprint in a trend that is likely to continue for years to come. While not everyone can or wants to work from home, the 2-3 hour commute, to sit at a desk 5-7 days a week, for 8 hours or more a day, is increasingly a thing of the past. We can lower our carbon footprint, increase work-life balance, and quality of life all at the same time.
Near and Net Zero Energy homes and buildings, with rooftop solar meeting daytime energy needs, provide both economic growth and energy security opportunities for the nation. AIA architects already responsible for 80% of the built environment have signed onto the AIA 2030 Challenge pledge to be routinely designing Net Zero Energy buildings by 2030. Some notable west coast firms, both medium and large, are already making good on that pledge in their current practice, by designing Net Zero Energy buildings of all sizes and types.
My Bay St. Louis home was built to be energy-efficient in 2013, and now has had solar panels on the roof for a year and half, proving its Net Zero Energy performance. The $20,000 added cost of rooftop solar quickly became a $15,000 net investment after the Federal tax credit. I buy back a little power from Mississippi Power at night, use most of my solar power by day, and sell a little bit of excess solar power back to the utility that lessens their demand curve.
The value of my investment goes up every time there is a rate hike. Whereas I am currently making a 5-7% return on my investment, I expect to be making more like a 15-20% return, or better, after we experience several utility rate hikes over the coming years, building in a durable hedge against inflation that increases my economic security. I charge my plug-in Prius by day, so I do almost all of my driving around town on sunbeams, currently spending around $20 a month on gas for the occasional drive to New Orleans, Gulfport, or Biloxi.
Our cans, paper, cardboard, glass, and Number 1 & 2 plastic go weekly to the recycling dumpsters just behind City Hall. Vegetable kitchen scraps, coffee grounds and egg shells get composted in a simple ‘bin’ in a corner of our back yard. A single bag of trash gets set out for garbage pickup about once every 10 days or 2 weeks. We eat a healthy plant-based diet 60-75% of the time. All of this ‘green’ living appears to be good for our health, the planet, and our pocketbooks, and hasn’t cut down on our fun!
The transition to a clean energy economy also creates new good-paying jobs. I authored the One Solar Coast study that looked at the economic development benefits of using a fraction of BP Economic Development Settlement monies to put solar panels on the rooftops of public buildings in the 3 coastal counties over the next 2 decades. The annual energy savings to taxpayers totaled $39.5 million a year. These savings would grow in value as utility-supplied energy inevitably rises in price. Cumulative savings add up to over a billion dollars in energy savings over 25-30 years.
One Solar Coast solar rooftops would also create over 7400 good-paying jobs that seed an American-based industry. In addition to these direct manufacturing and installation jobs, another 13-21,000 jobs would be created indirectly through the ‘multiplier effect’ of such an investment. We increase our energy security. We become more independent from foreign resources. When the next hurricane or tropical storm roars through town, we have more emergency power available to bounce back quicker.
How is your life going to be better in the transition to a clean energy economy?
Mark Isaacs is an MIT-trained architect (licensed in KY), former builder and real estate developer, now inventor and start-up entrepreneur developing energy-efficient windows for new Net Zero Energy buildings. He can be reached at mark@wonderwindow.net.
