The recent UN climate summit in Glasgow informed us that this is our “last chance” to tackle the “climate catastrophe”. UN envoy John Kerry warned us that we only have 9 years to avert “the Climate Crises”. The story is that man is causing Climate Change, that Climate Change is bad and that we must immediately stop using fossil fuels; namely, oil, natural gas, LNG, and coal. And of course, we are not to dispute the premise because it is “settled science”. As an old geezer who loves history and has employed his background in engineering, thermodynamics and paleoclimatology (earth history) for most if my life, I have seen many of these “the sky is falling” narratives over an 82-year lifetime. Some are amusing but some are disastrous. Almost all were over hyped and, in most cases, based on questionable premises. My suspicions were aroused when I came across an article by Jason Isaac in the January Epoch Times noting that if the US eliminated all its fossil fuel within this decade, the average worldwide temperatures would be less than two tenths of a degree lower in 2100! And this was based on UN data. This is hardly my idea of a “Climate Crises”.
I think it all started during the Late Dark Ages when the “consensus” was that the earth was flat. Galileo, who is now considered the father of modern science, was actually convicted in 1633 by the Roman Inquisition and spent the remainder of his life under house arrest because he had the temerity to state publicly that …. the earth was, in fact, round. Ferdinand Magellan had already circumnavigated the world and proved that a round earth was a fact, but it took another 100+ years for many of the “intelligentsia” to finally publicly accept the fact of a round earth. The lesson here is that just because somebody says there is a “consensus” or “settled science” does not mean something is necessarily fact, true, or indisputable.
In more recent times, us older types remember the 1950’s warning from Paul Ehrich’s 1968 book: “The Population Bomb”. that the world population is “out of control and millions of people will starve to death by 1980.” How wrong was all the hype surrounding that scare? Then, we have the world-wide Alar scare of 1989 where supposedly the Alar spray used on apples was killing us. The sale of apples was decimated and farmers lost their farms. People were actually panicked by months of terror press. However, within a year, the EPA and Cal Berkley found incorrect data had been improperly used leading to another false scare. Still another “the sky is falling” scenario was the start of the environmental movement in 1962 with the book “Silent Spring” by Racial Carson. The resulting mass terror led to the banning of DDT. All was fine until years later when authorities discovered that DDT was, when handled carefully, no worse than other pesticides. In 2006, the World Health Organization lifted the ban and reinstating DDT when used correctly. Unfortunately, the intervening years resulted in thousands of deaths (or millions depending who you wish to believe) due to inability to control the malaria causing mosquito in poor African countries. Dr. Arata Kochi of the World Health Organization said that “politics could no longer stand in the way of science”. Sounds like good advice for today.
Closer to home, in the early 80’s, we were all told that the earth had been cooling since the 1940’s and Global Cooling became the “consensus”. Then, when it was noticed that earth temps had actually been increasing since the early eighties, not decreasing, the narrative suddenly changed to “If we don’t do something about Global Warming, we will all die. And it is settled science. Many of us remember Al Gore declaring that, if global warming was not stopped, by 2020 New York and Miami would be flooded, all the Artic Ice would be melted, and all the polar bears would die. To the best of my knowledge, absolutely none of this happened though it was prominently featured in news reports of the time. Meanwhile, Mr. Gore made millions ($200 million per Investors Daily) dealing in “climate alarmism” while collecting a Nobel Prize in 2007.
Currently, the “green” narrative (mostly from the IPCC -Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change- under the auspices of the United Nations) is that man is causing Global “Change” because he is generating CO2 by using fossil fuels. Man must switch to “green” energy such as wind mills, solar cells, electric cars and trucks, batteries etc. We are constantly being inundated with a long list of the terrible things which will happen….. IF climate change happens. (Last fall, one of our esteemed politicians even allowed as how that climate change was responsible for 2 million illegal immigrants flooding across our southern border!) The worst case is always emphasized. And, of course, this is usually portrayed as “settled science” even though the UN itself admits there is, in fact, some “uncertainty” in these assertions. A problem is that the UN conclusions are based primarily on computer programs and people’s opinions, not observations or scientific proof. Again, the UN itself admits that there is little “observational” data that humans contribute to climate change. But because of all the super hyping, the Washington establishment has spent billions of taxpayer dollars subsidizing green energy, increasing taxes, and is starting to curtail the use of fossil fuels. Because history often repeats itself and because of my association with the ways of Washington, I decided to take a closer look at the whole “Climate Change” thing.
Note: I spent a year working with Washington Government Officials on industry regulations. During this time, I co-authored the 1989 Pipeline Safety Act signed into law by Bush #1 while testifying before several Congressional Committees and working with numerous Congressmen and Department rule maker/bureaucrats. In fairness, there are a lot of good people in Washington. Unfortunately, there are also many who will do almost anything to get their way, including skewing information and slanting narratives.
Can humankind actually stop climate from changing? Actually, No – for numerous reasons. As the National Geographics Article “Formation of the Earth” points out, the earth was formed along with our solar system about 4.5 billion years ago. It initially was little more than a big ball of molten rock and metal. Due to the Second Law of Thermodynamics, the earth has in the past and will continue in the future to cool due to the transfer of heat from its hot core to the frigid temperatures of space. If the earth had not cooled, humans, along with all other living entities simply would not exist today. Thus, in the long (Geologic) term, the earth is cooling and man can do nothing to stop it. This is FACTUAL science-based Physics confirmed by actual field observations. While the earth has and will continue to cool over the very long term, there are several other factors that has caused thousands of shorter term warming and cooling periods of the earth’s climate, none of which can be changed by man. These include:
The Milankovitch Cycles (see Wikipedia). In the mid-1920’s, a Serbian geophysicist proved mathematically that the earth’s orbit around the sun oscillates between a near-perfect circle and an elongated egg shape. There are two shorter cycles. These cycles cause major changes in the earth’s climate. These cycles are the primary causes of the very cold Ice Ages lasting 50,000 or so years between warm periods lasting from 5,000 to 10,000 years. We are currently in one of these warm periods called the Holocene Period. It is estimated that the Milankovitch Cycles cause as much as 25% of the earth’s climate variability. This science has been confirmed observationally by ice and sediment cores taken from Greenland and Antarctica in the 1970’s. From an engineering standpoint, I know of no means that man can stop Climate Change caused by the earth’s elliptical orbit around the sun.
Continental Drift. As previously mentioned, the earth is composed of a mostly molten hot core upon which “floats” the earth’s thin outer layer upon which we live. As noted in Wikipedia and first year geology text books, the continents are constantly moving due to plate tectonics. Though they move only fractions of an inch per year, over millions of years, the continents drift around the surface of our globe. As the continents change positions, they cause major changes in the earth’s ocean current patterns which, in turn cause major weather changes. The science of Continental Drift has been confirmed by geology, fossil recovery, and paleomagnetic measurements. From an engineering standpoint, I know of no means that man can stop Climate Change caused by continental drift.
Solar Variability – The UN Report itself notes that the sun is the largest supplier of energy to the earth’s surface. Solar radiation is about 99% of energy entering earth’s atmosphere. NASA estimates an approximate 25% variability in the sun’s heat coming to the earth (May, 2006, Ed. Robert Garner.) Scientists admit that the sun has irradiance variations that “…may lead to long-term climate variations.” Man cannot stop Climate Change caused by solar variability.
Water levels – Geologic measurements indicate that after the last Ice Age ended about 10,000 years ago, sea levels have risen about 400 ft. due to a warming earth melting the ice and also expanding the ocean water. Most of the ice that had been covering about 33% of the globe has now melted. As expected, today’s glaciers continue to melt during the current warming period. This continues to raise ocean levels. The rise has not been constant over the past 10,000 years but varies as the earth’s short term heating and cooling cycles occur. Measurements at the Bay Waveland Yacht club indicate our local water levels have risen about 0.18 feet per year over the recent past. Per Steve Koonin, Under Secretary for Pres. Obama at US Energy Dept.: “Record high temperatures are no more common today than they were 100 years ago. While global sea levels rise has been accelerating for the past several decades, it has shown the same up and down variability in the past when human influences were much smaller. Most sea level change can be put down to “natural variability” as the earth warming continues. There is very little man can do to stop water levels from changing, either up or down.
The use… and misuse… of statistics. We have all been inundated with numerous articles, TV shows, etc. that emphasize the negative… “IF” we do not accept the Green Scenario. For example, we are often told we “might” or “could” have more hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires, destructive weather, draughts, etc. etc. IF we don’t stop climate change. (One Washington Pol even blamed the mess at the Mexican border on Climate Change!) The problem is that the “IF” or “might” or “could” means that what follows is an opinion, NOT science. As pointed out very succinctly in the 2007 paper “The Science of Global Warming in Perspective”, “Science is not an opinion, it’s a measurement. Solidifying opinions without measurements…. is propaganda, not science.” Even further, we very often hear “This year has been one of the hottest, (or coldest, wettest, driest, stormiest, etc.) years since records have been recorded”. This may sound scary until one recognizes that weather data such as temperatures, hurricanes, droughts, etc. have been recorded for ONLY the past 150 years or so. But weather has been varying and ongoing for millions of years. Even in Biblical times thousands of years ago, there are many records of storms, droughts, floods, etc. It is statistically incorrect to make a scientifically valid conclusion by using a miniscule sample of 150 years’ worth of weather data to represent millions of years’ worth of actual weather. Yet, it is done routinely to “sell” man-made climate change.
Defining CO2 - Per Wikipedia, CO2 is a naturally occurring trace gas. CO2 is necessary for all life. It is NOT a pollutant as some pundits have posited. Currently in earth’s history, the concentration of CO2 in the air is about 400 parts per million. (As an aside: CO2 is not toxic to humans until about 10,000 ppm when dizziness shows up. Death occurs starting about 70,000 ppm CO2 concentration.) Over the past 150 years, the CO2 concentration has increased by about 40 ppm due to man, volcanoes, plus many other natural processes. We know from paleontology that the air’s CO2 content during the Jurassic Geologic time, some 120 million years ago, was about 2,000 PPM or about 5 times MORE than now. This was due to the high volcanic activity at the time. The high level of CO2 back then produced prodigious foliage and food for the huge dinosaurs. Further, during this age, when CO2 levels were far higher than today, the warm-blooded mammals first evolved, including the ancestors of man! Finally, the weather, as indicated by geologic research of rocks, shale, fossils, etc. was not particularly different from today and included ice ages, hurricanes, forest fires, dry spells, floods, and severe cold spells. Thus, at the current 2 ppm/yr. rates of CO2 increase in the air, even assuming it is ALL caused by man (which of course it is not), it will take about 2000 years just to reach levels that existed during the highly prolific Jurassic Period. Is anyone else beginning to wonder why we are being told we only have “9 years to avert a The Climate Crises”?
Can man cause CO2 to increase to levels that are, in fact dangerous? The answer is no. Simply stated, there is not enough oil, gas, LNG and coal to increase CO2 much beyond about 480PPM or about 0.0048% of the air. Note that since the start of the industrial revolution, powered by hydrocarbons, the world has used about a half of the hydrocarbons available. The US Information Agency (USIA) shows global peak crude oil production occurred in the 2015 to 2020 timeframe. When/if man were to consume the remaining 50% hydrocarbon reserves, the CO2 in the air would only increase to about 480PPM, again far below Jurassic Period levels.
Population Increases due to our increased use of hydrocarbons - It is helpful to recognize that there is a direct correlation between world population and the use of fossil fuels. Per Wikipedia, the world’s population slowly increased to about 1.1 billion people by the early 1800’s. During most of this time, food was very limited and man spent much of his time scratching out a subsistence living. Then, at the time of the so-called “industrial revolution” in the early 1800’s, food supplies fast increased powered by hydrocarbon fertilizers and machines. Concurrently, so did world population which is now about 7.8 billion (US Census Bureau). The United Nations projects it to increase another 30% or to about 10 billion people by 2050. Thus, the use of hydrocarbons to plant, fertilize, harvest, transport, process, and sell food is currently necessary to keep from starving billions of people now ….and more billions in the future.
Problems with Fossil Fuels - A look at the world’s use of hydrocarbons shows a steady increase in oil, natural gas, LNG and coal use since the early 1800’s. Currently, about 81% of the world energy comes from hydrocarbons. In the US, hydrocarbons furnish about 78.5% of US energy use per the US Energy Information Agency – (EIA). However, when looking at a chart of world oil production, one sees that there is a very prominent “peak” in the 2010 to 2020 timeframe. This occurs at about 95,000,000 bbls. of oil per day. However, over the past few years, new world reserves have not kept up with production and use. “Spare” hydrocarbon capacity is becoming scarcer. (Once a barrel of oil is produced, nothing replaces it.) Only Saudi Arabia seems to have much spare capacity. Even in the US where spare capacity had been available in recent years, normal production decline combined with recent shutdown of fracking, pipelines and drilling by the current administration has led to a 2 million per day (13%) drop in US hydrocarbon production. This has forced the US to import higher priced oil from the global market. Global oil markets are approaching $100/bbl. due to the high winter demand and limited worldwide supplies. This is why we have seen Gulf Coast gasoline prices rise from the $2.20 to the $3.20 per gallon range in the last year. The Wall Street Journal recently noted that prices of nitrogen fertilizers that farmers must purchase have more than quadrupled due to the large hydrocarbon use needed to produce them. This, along with increases in gas and electricity, has caused large increases in all farm products which we all see at the supermarket. Further, hydrocarbons are necessary for the production of about 500,000 industrial and home products for which there is little substitute. Thus, there is a strong relationship between increasing hydrocarbon prices and the recent jump in the inflation rate which the Labor Department says is currently almost 8% per year, a 40 year high.
Problems with Green Energy - Over the past 30 years, while our government has plowed billions of dollars into Green energy, the amount of energy from green sources has grown only about 0.7% annually (USEIA). At this rate, green energy availability is not even keeping up with the forecast population growth much less being able to replace hydrocarbon energy by 2050! Further, wind and solar are, by definition “off and on” sources of energy. Recent experience in California, Texas, and Europe show just how susceptible and unstable these sources are. Per Jason Isaac, in a recent Epoch-Times article: “..forcing more wind and solar power will contribute to higher electricity prices on the entire grid…” “…they require ever-increasing amount of backup power to keep the lights on during dark nights and windless days. That backup power, naturally, comes from fossil fuels….” Currently, those European countries who have been moving away from hydrocarbons and nuclear power are experiencing major problems keeping their people warm and fed. European natural gas and electricity prices are skyrocketing going up 5 to 6 fold causing poor people to struggle just to keep warm and fed during this cold winter season. Some European countries are being forced to provide food and energy subsidies to their poor. This chaos seems to be the result of reducing natural gas/hydrocarbons use too soon before another alternate (and stable) source of energy is available. Another problem is that both wind turbine and solar farms also are encountering mounting NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) problems. Energy Analysist David Blackmon points out that 317 green energy projects have been scrapped in the last 5 years because people did not want them close by due to sound and sight objections. This parallels the oil refining business where NIMBY and environmental opposition has allowed NO new oil refineries to have been constructed for the past 50 years. NIMBY results in higher processing and transportation costs for gasoline and a major slowdown in new wind and solar energy development.
Problems Feeding the World Population - These problems surface a major shortcoming in the current Green narrative. Namely, just how are people going to be fed and kept warm if we are going to get rid of fossil fuels without a viable alternate energy source? The International Fertilizer Development Center has recently noted that fertilizer shortages in Africa are already threatening the “equivalent food needs of 100 million people.” Neither the United Nations nor those who support Green Energy have provided any concrete plan of just how they will avoid starving millions (billions?) of people if/when wind and solar prove insufficient after they get rid of hydrocarbons. I really don’t think we need another “Silent Spring” fiasco where good intentions killed far too many people just to satisfy a “settled science” that is politically correct……but ultimately false.
The Nuclear Energy Option – The International Atomic Energy Agency forecasts global energy consumption will rise 40% by 2050, and electricity consumption will more than double. It is their, (and my) opinion that the ONLY current energy source possibly able to replace most hydrocarbons by 2050 is nuclear energy. As the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) CEO Jeff Lyash recently stated: “You can’t significantly reduce carbon emissions without nuclear power.’ (The TVA is the second largest electricity producer in the US.) Nuclear plants have a high “on stream” availability staying on stream over 92% of the time. Unfortunately, the EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook (April, 2021) says “…capacity retirements and derating of some reactors will result in LESS total nuclear electricity generation capacity in 2050 than in 2020! Today, some 94 nuclear reactors provide some 20% of US energy. (By way of comparison, only 8.9% of the worlds electricity is generated by nuclear plants.) The US nuclear plants have an average age of 39 years. 23 nuke plants are in various stages of decommissioning. Only 2 nuclear plants are just now coming on stream after 10 years of permitting and construction. In order to come even close to replacing hydrocarbon electricity generation, it would take about 600 new plants to come on stream over the next 28 years. This would be about 21 new plants per year. Considering it currently takes about 10 years to obtain permits and build a single new nuclear plant, we would have to build and put into operation some 46 new plants PER YEAR between 2032 and 2050 under current government regulations. There seems to be no plans even remotely close to this currently. Fortunately, there is development of smaller “standard” nuke plants that could, hopefully be permitted and installed in a much shorter time frame to meet more specific needs. Of course, it would require many more of them. And remember, this is all about replacing the hydrocarbons (coal, natural gas) that are used to generate electricity. The needs for non-electricity energy would require even more nuclear plants to replace the fossil fuels required to produce cement, fertilizer, transportation, etc. Of course, many Green Energy proponents are against nuclear energy as well as natural gas and all other fossil fuels so there will be continued opposition to these options. Germany is actually shutting down its last 3 nuclear plants this coming fall. Of course, France is all in for nuclear power and currently gets over 50% of its needs from nukes.
Conclusions regarding today’s energy situation. It is my conclusion that much of today’s “man is causing climate change” rhetoric is mostly political grandstanding to allow more government spending and taxing without having to “justify” the huge costs. On the other hand, it is good in the sense that it will eventually (and hopefully) lead to the recognition that fossil fuels and more nuclear energy will probably be necessary in the near term as world population moves upward toward a 10 Billion level by 2050. Per Mr. Koonin, “If you read carefully the IPCC report that just came out in August, you don’t find the words “climate catastrophe, existential threat, or climate disaster” in it at all. These are expressions used by some media and politicians for their own reasons. Further, as stated by Mr. Koonin, “I think we’ve reached a stage in the climate and energy discussion where people who advocate doing something are starting to realize just how difficult it’s going to be to reduce or even slow the growth of human influences on the climate.” He also noted “…the US is only 13 percent of global emissions. Even if we went to zero, it would be wiped out by the growth in the rest of the world within a decade!” The only potential source with sufficient magnitude currently is, in my opinion, nuclear power. I see little evidence that wind and solar are nearly robust enough to supplant fossil fuels.
The Future. Whatever the solution, it is evident the US and world will need a clear and practical PLAN to avoid a major food and energy shortage catastrophe. The consequences of failure to react correctly and expeditiously are enormous in terms of the future fate of billions of people.
There is some hope that the movers and shakers are beginning to recognize the problems of wind and solar, the importance of fossil fuels as both a backup to solar and wind AND as a necessary part of the near-term energy mix and the future importance of nuclear power. In a Jan, 2022 article, the New York Times notes that the European Union is reversing course and has drawn up plans to classify nuclear power AND natural gas as Green Investments that can help Europe cut planet warming emissions.”! It was further noted that “…the political tide has increasingly turned in favor of nuclear power as a low-carbon solution to mitigate climate change.” Even further, the Netherlands, which had planned to shut down its nuclear plants has recently reversed course and is now planning to add two more nuclear plants in response to this winter’s huge increases in electricity prices caused by underperformance of wind and solar energy sources.
British Scientist Jane Francis provides a good summary when she says “What we are seeing really is just another interglacial phase within our big icehouse climate.” Dismissing political calls for a global effort to reverse “Climate Change”, she said, “It’s really farcical because the climate has been changing constantly…. what we should do is be more aware of the fact that it is changing and that we should be ready to adapt to the change.”
Editor’s Note: Almost all the information in this piece has been obtained by online information searches. Much is available on Wikipedia, US Government data bases, and standard news reports. The author certainly recognizes that others may have differing views and opinions of the world climate situation. Differing viewpoints would certainly be welcome, particularly those backed by actual science and not just “consensus” opinions.
