he frenzy of the COVID-19 virus has caused panic and anxiety in many people in Waveland. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling some anxiety due to health and financial consequences resulting from the virus. However, we must remain calm and all do our part in “flattening the curve.” Home is the best place for everyone to be.
Just a few weeks ago, many of us were angry that the Waveland Civic Association’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled due to the emerging virus. In hindsight, cancelling the parade was the correct call by Mayor Mike Smith. Since that time it feels like a whirlwind. Waveland has had members of our community self-isolate, fall ill and unfortunately pass away because of the COVID-19 virus.
The City of Waveland has enacted social distancing practices to keep our community as healthy as possible. Waveland has closed public spaces, allowed city personnel to telework, and have worked with many local businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19 virus. All of this has taken place alongside the recommendations coming from both our federal and state governments.
I know this is a hit for small businesses and those who rely on these businesses. As a small business owner myself I have seen a slowdown for sure. Waveland will get through this. It is a bit inconvenient now, but it is a whole lot better than becoming infected or infecting others.
The people who live in Waveland are parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, neighbors and friends.
We have lives intertwined throughout our community, and Waveland wants everyone to be alive, safe and healthy at the end of this pandemic. Everyone’s goal should be to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and as a result keep our community safe, healthy and hopefully back to normal activity soon.
I hear some people are upset because they believe this pandemic is being blown out of proportion.
Maybe Waveland is putting in too many safeguards in place, but what would happen if Waveland didn’t put any safeguards in place? Is being inconvenienced for a short time worth saving a life? To me it is, and I hope it is to you, also.
To all of you out there: this is the time for all of us to come together, become informed, and take swift and courageous action. As much as I would love to get back to work (and as much as my wife would love for me to get back to work), I’m going to enjoy every minute spending time at home with my wife and kids and continue ordering take-out from local restaurants until life returns to normal.
Sincerely,
Jeremy L Burke
Waveland Alderman Ward 1
