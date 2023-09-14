Have you ever wondered what the world would look like if there were no litter? If everyone knew how to dispose of their trash and recycle properly? It wouldn’t solve all of the world’s problems, but it would be a start in helping to preserve our environment.
Sometimes, there may be things that you are doing that are helping our environment but really are harming it instead. When our Girl Scout Troop participated in our first campout as Brownies, we made four separate fires and began burning our trash. We put our trash in the fire, thinking we were helping the environment by not littering or leaving behind trash to be picked up later. After an educational organization called Leave No Trace, which promotes stewardship and conservation of the earth, came to talk to us, we learned we were actually making things worse. They informed us that by creating multiple fires, we were further polluting our air and killing anything below the fires. This was a valuable lesson for all of us, and we made it our goal to continue learning how to ensure we care for our environment. So, before you dispose of or leave your trash behind after any outside activity, think about whether what you are doing is helpful or harmful to our planet. If you are unsure, you can seek guidance from a professional, or there are also many informative resources online that can help you.
Sarah, Hayden and Emma, Girl Scout Troop 3438
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.