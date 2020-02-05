Apparently this past Sunday, it was the biggest football game of the year.
I don’t particularly care for football so I never tune into the game. Yes, it is that easy to not watch something you don’t like.
Now, if there is a particular musical artist I’m a fan of, I will tune into the halftime show or watch it later on YouTube.
In 2001, it was N’SYNC, Britney Spears and Aerosmith. In 2007, Prince gave one of the best performances I’ve ever seen during the halftime show. Then there was Madonna in 2012. In 2017, Lady Gaga also gave a spectacular performance.
This year, the big game crept up on me and I didn’t even know who was performing this year.
But, boy, after one look at my Facebook feed, I certainly learned pretty quickly that it was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
There was plenty of commentary about their outfits and dance moves. And quite honestly, I laughed out loud at the majority of them.
So on Monday evening, I watched the halftime show. Honestly, I thought it was pretty great. Shakira was quite popular when I was in college and I used to belt out her songs while driving back and forth between Oxford. I liked Jennifer Lopez’s music back in the day, as well. It is definitely feel-good music that made me wanna sing and dance.
The dance moves remind me of some of the Zumba moves I do when I exercise. And Shakira also did what looked like belly dancing moves as well as her native Latina movements.
People also commented on the way the performers were dressed. It’s funny, because I don’t remember anyone being half as outraged last year when Adam Levine from Maroon 5 took off his shirt during the halftime show. But people maybe can’t worry about hypocrisy when writing out a morally superior social media post.
I thought it was really sweet when Jennifer Lopez’s daughter performed along with the other children. They all danced well and looked cute in their outfits, which were way more demure than some of the outfits and dance moves I’ve seen children dancing in at some local dance recitals.
I’m all about people having their own opinions about what forms of entertainment they want to consume. I’m also assuming these same people don’t watch football anytime during the rest of the year because, if you go by the opinions represented about the halftime show, the cheerleading outfits aren’t that demure either.
Parents also have control over what their children consume. There were the family-friendly comments, as well. The NFL (nor television executives, movie makers or celebrities) is not responsible for raising people’s children, so simply turn it off.
What I don’t like is people taking to social media once again to shame women for wearing certain outfits and performing dance moves. Because they also talk about women “asking for it,” “it” being something along the lines of sexual assault.
The fact is, you can still be sexually assaulted even when fully clothed.
It has happened to me. A few years ago, during an interview in Pearl River County, the person I was interviewing decided it would be okay to touch my arm, which was covered by long sleeves, and my thigh, which was also covered by long pants.
I didn’t ask for the encounter. I was there in a professional capacity to write a story. It made me feel gross. And because of the way some people interpret sexual assault, I felt like I had done something wrong or asked for it.
It took me a while to realize I didn’t do anything wrong. This person was a predator. I’m not afraid to walk to my car in the dark because of the clothing I’m wearing. I’m scared because there are predators out there. And my own experiences aren’t as horrifying as others.
Let me ask this: Would you tell a child who is a victim of sexual assault that it happened because of the way they were dressed or that it was somehow their fault?
Then why is it okay to tell adult victims the same thing?
I truly believe no one asks to be sexually assaulted. The encounter I just spoke of was not the first and, sadly, not the last time it has happened to me. I’ve never “asked for it” from these people.
I have no idea, nor do I even want to know, what goes through the mind of a person who thinks it’s okay to sexually assault someone. I’m no psychologist, but I would call it a sick perversion and the inability to control it.
But, I think we need to start spending our energy holding these predators accountable for their actions. Stop victim-shaming and just stop shaming people for wearing clothing that you wouldn’t wear or for doing anything different than you would do. If you don’t want to wear those clothes, that’s fine. Don’t wear them. If you don’t want to watch musical acts like the halftime show, then don’t. If you don’t want to dance like that, then don’t.
Let’s spend more time learning how to spot and stop those with predatory behaviors. Because if we don’t, we will continue to allow them and society to excuse their behavior by using that worn out and invalid excuse, oh they “asked for it.”
To all those people who like throwing shame and judgement on others, I sincerely hope that no one close to you is ever the victim of a violent sexual crime they didn’t ask for. For that matter, I hope that one day, no one will be the victims of violent sexual crimes.
Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.