A recent reading of the book, The Great Deluge by historian Douglas Brinkley provided a profound reminder of the storm which changed the lives of many people not only in New Orleans, but on much of the Gulf Coast which we call home. Brinkley does a remarkable job of re-creating the drama of that catastrophic event and the many stories of hardship, uncertain leaders, political gamesmanship, and sometimes, basic incompetence of that experience.
The storm was an unspeakable horror. It took the lives of hundreds. It deprived many more of their homes and property. It displaced many citizens of our area causing them to relocate into other parts of the country. Some of them never returned. Although recovery has provided much healing and restoration, there are some people who will never fully overcome the losses they sustained and the emotional trauma which they endured.
There are also numerous incidents of personal sacrifice, intense commitment, exhausting work, and redemptive acts of kindness on the part of individuals who gave time, effort, money, and love on behalf of total strangers. Hopefully, these are the stories that will be remembered and etched into the culture of our people as we move into the future.
What lessons are available to us as we reflect on those painful days?
Maybe the most important one comes from the quiet courage and determination of people such as an African American pastor in one of the hardest hit areas. He was never taken seriously by authorities, and in fact, he was warned away from some of the areas. However, he kept coming back. He rescued people. He comforted the injured and dying. He brought life-giving water and nourishment to some who may well have perished without his help. He did all of this without any motivation other than his desire to serve his people, and his commitment to follow the teaching of his spiritual values.
Another useful lesson is the way in which people from all walks of life came together to offer help and hope. Some were from the local area. Others were from far away. Some were wealthy. Others were as poor as those they were trying to assist. Some were business leaders and even corporate giants. Others were common workers, skilled technicians, and those who just wanted to do what they could. Together they provided much help and saved many lives.
There were, of course, emergency respondents, military people (both reserve and active duty), law enforcement officers who remained and worked while many abandoned their jobs, and other mid and lower level civil servants who gave tirelessly of their time, energy and skill to try to make things better for as many people as possible.
We can learn and be encouraged by these examples. Many times we are unable to change circumstances, but we can often have an impact on the lives of people who are affected by them. We can show love and compassion for the ones who are hurting. In other words, we can do what we can. It might amaze us how much difference it can make.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.