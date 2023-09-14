A recent recording by country music icon Dolly Parton has turned the heads of many in the music business as well as those who appreciate creative approaches in any aspect of artistic endeavor. Parton teamed with former Beatles stars Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in a remake of the 1970 hit “Let It Be”. The result is a stunning new version of that beautiful song which carried a message of peace and hope in the midst of a troubled time. For those of us who lived during the time of the Beatles and grew up listening to their music, this new recording provides an emotional experience of reflection and recollection.
The song (written by McCartney) contains not only a hauntingly moving melody, but the lyrics offer a message of calming hope to an anxious world. Amid all the troubles and tribulations of an angry culture it is important to find solace in the simple message of the song, “Let it Be”.
What would be the implications for our lives if we learned to take seriously the message of this song?
One important implication is to recognize that the song is not a signal to give up. There are real challenges in life. There are real problems to be addressed. There are good deeds that can and should be done. It is never appropriate to simply throw up our hands in despair when we face difficult and anxiety producing situations. The song is not a call for cowering fearfully in the face of trouble.
As I listened to this beautiful revival of the music of my youth, I heard it as an anthem of hope. We are not alone in this world. There exists a spiritual presence in each of us which sustains, encourages, sometimes challenges, and offers peace to troubled souls.
Please do not think of this as a call to return to some version of “old time religion”. Rather, the music offers a powerful invitation to something much more gracious. It comes as a reminder that peace is not to be found by nurturing our fears, but by embracing our possibility. It serves as an acknowledgment that even when we cannot do everything, we can do something. When we have done what we can, we simply “Let it be”.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. famously said that “The arc of history is long, but it bends toward justice.” There is spiritual power in trusting that this is true. Sometimes I confess that I would like to prod the process. Sometimes I try to do just that. In the long run, I trust that there is a presence beyond myself which bends the arc of history. When I have done what I can, it is a comfort to “Let it be”.
I am grateful to these musical giants for reviving a message that the world so seriously needs to hear. I am also prayerful that we will hear it, and in the spirit of trust and hope, learn to live our lives the best we can, and then, “Let it be”.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.