An important text from the book of Proverbs reminds us of a great truth. “He that controls his spirit is greater than the one who takes a city”. (Proverbs 16) This was a favorite text of the late President Dwight Eisenhower. The president was a great leader, both as commander of allied forces during WWII and later as chief executive of our country. His leadership was not characterized by domination or by being a ruthless boss. Rather, he led by staying focused on ultimate goals and by considering the feelings of others. He tried to take into account what other people were thinking and the challenges they were going through. This strategy was employed even with those with whom he disagreed. As a result he was often able to deal successfully with opposition. As president, he continued this line of thinking. He was able to accomplish significant achievements in the areas of civil rights, economic policy, and in personal relationships with other political leaders as well as with family and friends. His leadership was not partisan. Even when he was being considered for the office of president many people had no idea to which party he belonged. He paid little attention to such matters. His primary commitment was to a pledge that he had made as a student at West Point to support and defend the constitution of The United States of America. This pledge remained the guiding principal of his life, and it served him well. At his death President Lyndon B. Johnson (who was of a different party) delivered a moving statement honoring his character and his stewardship as a remarkable leader of our country. President Eisenhower was truly one who had learned to control his spirit.
What does it mean to be such a person and live such a life?
For one thing it means being honest with oneself. It is the practice of self-evaluation. It includes knowing that one’s own opinion is not the only one that counts. It means taking every possibility into consideration and seeking to act faithfully upon the convictions which emerge from such reflection. It is also the recognition that one could be in error. It is the willingness to acknowledge such errors and to make changes when appropriate. Nobody is perfect, and no conviction should be so set in stone that it cannot be altered when new information is available. To control one’s spirit is not only to act upon conviction (although it is that), but it is also to admit it when we are wrong and try a new way.
The same is true in the spiritual life.
Serious reflection and being open to new truth is just as important, and maybe more so, than absolute certainty. Human beings evolve and grow. New truth is not the enemy.
It is the doorway to possibilities yet unknown.
May we never shrink from new insight, but in the spirit of the writer of Proverbs, be open to new vistas in life.
