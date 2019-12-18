Since I have been teaching cooking for more years than most people have been alive, I have always been in favor of following culinary protocol when conducting classes. Since I have swapped my apron for a computer, those days are behind me. There are times when laborious cooking methods need to be swapped for more rapid methods of preparation. To be truthful, most people will have no idea that the following recipes were not made from scratch. This first recipe calls for the baking mix we use to make biscuits, but with a few additional ingredients we are making scones. Chocolate Pecan Scones 2 and one fourth cups baking mix (I use Bisquick) One fourth cup cocoa Two thirds cup sugar One half cup buttermilk or plain yogurt 1 egg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract One half cup chopped toasted pecans Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet or line it with parchment paper. Combine baking mix and cocoa until well blended. Stir in the sugar, buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add pecans and stir lightly until incorporated into the dough. Lightly dust a surface with additional baking mix and turn out the dough. Knead 6 to 8 times. Pat dough into an 8-inch circle and place on prepared cookie sheet. Score the dough into 8 wedges without separating. Brush the top with a little additional buttermilk or yogurt and sprinkle with about a teaspoon of sugar. Bake about 12 minutes, remove from oven, carefully cut the scored wedges with a serrated knife. Serve at once with clotted cream or marmalade. Makes 8 scones Nutty Crescents One half cup brown sugar One half cup chopped toasted pecans 2 tablespoons softened butter 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1 package refrigerated crescent rolls One half cup powdered sugar 2 to 3 teaspoons milk Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine sugar, nuts, butter, and cinnamon. Remove dough from container and divide into 8 triangles. Divide sugar mixture into 8 equal portions. Place a portion of sugar mixture on the wide end of the triangle and spread slightly, leaving a one-inch space on the point. Starting at the wide end, roll loosely and shape into a crescent. Continue with the remaining filling and dough triangles. Place 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool for 5 minutes while making glaze. Combine powdered sugar and milk, stir until smooth, and drizzle over warm crescents. Makes 8 These muffins might get those picky eaters in your family to eat broccoli, but who knows. I have a 3-year-old great-grandson who survives on air. Well, on occasion I have seen him eat potato chips, chicken nuggets, and ice cream. Cheddar and Broccoli Muffins 3 cups buttermilk baking mix 2 eggs, lightly beaten Two thirds cup milk 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded pepper Jack cheese 1 box (10 ounces) chopped broccoli, thawed and well drained One half teaspoon salt One fourth teaspoon pepper Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine baking mix, eggs, and milk. Mix until just blended, do not overmix. Fold in cheese and broccoli until just combined. Taste for seasoning. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners or spray with cooking spray. I recommend the liners, unless you love washing muffin pans. Evenly place batter in the muffin cups. I use a scoop to do this. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove muffins from pan and serve warm. Makes 12 Brownie Pie 1 box fudge brownie mix 2 eggs 1 stick butter, melted One fourth cup water 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips 1 frozen (9 inch) prepared pie crust in pan Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine brownie mix, eggs, butter, and vanilla. Stir with a spoon until well blended, do not over mix. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour into pie crust. Bake on lowest oven rack for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely. Serve with ice cream or whipping cream. Serves 8 Cinnamon Cranberry Monkey Bread 2 loves (16 0unce each) frozen dough thawed 1 cup dried cranberries 1 cup sugar 1 teaspoon cinnamon One half cup (1 stick) butter, melted Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place thawed dough on a lightly floured surface and knead together. Knead the cranberries into the dough. Cover with a clean towel and let rest for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon. Coat a Bundt pan with non-stick spray. Cut the dough into 32 pieces and shape into balls. Dip each ball into melted butter, then roll in sugar mixture. Layer dough balls into prepared pan. Sprinkle dough balls with any remaining cinnamon sugar. Cover let rise for about 45 minutes or until doubled. Bake about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack for about 5 to 10 minutes. Turn bread out onto a serving plate. Serve warm. Serves 6 to 8 Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.