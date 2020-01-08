What is the defining difference between breakfast and brunch? Usually breakfast is eaten earlier in the morning and brunch is served somewhere between 10:00 am and noon. What do I know? I am just an old woman who writes this column gratis. I did see a sign once that said brunch without alcohol was just a sad late breakfast. Regardless of what it is called, here are a few dishes to get your day started.
The first recipe is uncomplicated and can be served for breakfast or brunch. Use either regular or quick cooking oats for the pancakes. Do not use an electric mixer; overbeating will make the pancakes tough. The pecans can be omitted, chocolate chips can be added if desired.
Pecan Oatmeal Pancakes
1 and one-half cup uncooked oats
3 cups whole milk
4 large eggs, beaten
One half cup melted butter
2 and one-half cups all-purpose flour
One fourth cup sugar
2 tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
One half cup chopped, lightly toasted pecans
In a medium bowl, combine oats and milk. Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Heat griddle according to manufacturer’s directions (about 350 degrees) and lightly brush with vegetable oil. Add eggs and melted butter to oat mixture. Blend well. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the combined dry ingredients to oat mixture and stir until just blended. Fold in pecans. For each pancake, pour about one fourth cup of the batter onto the prepared griddle. Turn when bubbles appear on the surface.
Serves 6 to 8
This next dish is perfect for brunch. It can be assembled the night before and baked the next morning. Since it contains brandy, I do not advocate serving it to children. Regardless of what you may have heard or read, the alcohol does not completely cook out of food when heated. Do not be too concerned with the sizes of the canned fruit, just approximate. Food manufactures are constantly changing the volume to make the consumer think the prices are not increasing. The prices may not be increasing, but in many cases, the volume is decreasing.
Hot Brandied Fruit
2 (15 ounce) cans apricot halves
2 (15 ounce) cans pear halves
2 (15 ounce) cans pineapple chunks
2 (15 ounce) cans peach halves
2 (10 ounce) jars maraschino cherries
One half cup melted butter
1 cup light brown sugar
One half cup brandy
2 teaspoons cinnamon
One half teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
One fourth teaspoon ground ginger
One fourth teaspoon ground cloves
Drain the fruit. Save and combine the pineapple, peach, and cherry juice. Use 1 cup of the combined juices. Add the sugar to the melted butter, stir until smooth. Add the reserved 1 cup of juices and the remaining ingredients. Stir until combined. Place into a 3-quart baking dish. At this point, the dish can be covered and refrigerated for up to 12 hours or baked immediately. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly.
Serves 10 to 12
The amounts in the next recipe can be halved or doubled to accommodate the numbers of diners.
Gouda Cheese and Grits
4 cups chicken stock
3 cups whole milk
2 teaspoons salt
One half teaspoon pepper
One half teaspoon Tabasco
1 and one fourth cups regular grits
8 ounces (2 cups) shredded Gouda cheese
3 tablespoons butter
Place stock, milk, salt, pepper, and Tabasco in a 3-quart saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Slowly add grits while whisking. Bring to a boil while whisking, immediately reduce to a simmer, cover and cook 20 minutes or until thickened, stirring every 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the cheese and butter. Serve immediately with thick cut bacon or fried ham.
Serves 6 to 8
In order for your brunch not to be one of those sad late breakfasts, here are a couple of refreshing beverages to get your brunch off to a sensational start.
Blood Orange Mimosas
1 (750 ml) bottle well chilled Prosecco
3 cups freshly squeezed blood orange juice, well chilled
Pour equal parts Prosecco and juice into a well-chilled
Champaign flute and serve.
Serves 8
What would a brunch be without a bloody Mary? When my sister, Erica, and I were in England, a charming bartender with a proper British accent informed us that a bloody Mary without alcohol was a bloody shame.
Bloody Mary
2 ounces good vodka
4 ounces Linda’s bloody Mary mix
Combine and pour into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with olives and a lemon slice.
Linda’s Bloody Mary Mix:
1-quart chilled tomato juice
Juice of three Meyer lemons
1 tablespoon pickled jalapeno juice
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
2 teaspoons Tabasco
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Combine all ingredients and chill for at least four hours.
Makes about a quart
I have seen bloody Marys garnished with countless ingredients; from the ubiquitous stalk of celery to fried soft shelled crabs with a fried turkey thrown in for good measure.
Breakfast or brunch, enjoy the meal with family and friends and have a bloody good time.
Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
