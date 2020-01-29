Is it still January? I feel as if this month is never going to end. I have it on good authority, my sexy male calendar, that we will finally see the end of January on Friday. What better way is there to kill some time but by baking a few batches of yeast bread? Well, I can think of a couple, but this is a family newspaper. Kneading a batch of yeast dough can assist in releasing a bit of pent-up aggression that has been around since your mother-in-law critiqued your Christmas decorations. If you have no aggressions, I have included a batter bread that does not require you to be knuckle deep in dough. It must be charming to be so perfect. Honey is used in this first recipe. If you have no honey, substitute the same amount of either white or brown sugar. It may seem strange to some, but sugar is considered a liquid in most baking recipes. Oatmeal Bread 2 and one-fourth cups whole milk 4 tablespoons butter One third cup honey 2 teaspoons salt 2 packages active dry yeast One half cup warm water (about 110 degrees) 2 cups uncooked regular oats 6 to 6 and one-half cups unbleached all-purpose flour Combine milk, butter, honey and salt in a microwave proof container. Microwave for about one minute or until butter just begins to melt. Remove and set aside. Combine yeast and water in the bowl of an electric mixer. Let stand 5 minutes. Add milk mixture, oats and 2 cups of the flour. Mix on medium speed until well combined. Slowly beat in the remaining flour until a soft dough is formed. Place dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic (5 to 10 minutes). Place dough in a buttered bowl, turning to coat, cover with a clean kitchen towel. Allow to rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. While dough is rising, grease two loaf pans (9x5) with butter. When dough has risen, punch down and place on floured surface. Cover with the towel and let stand for about 10 minutes. Knead dough about 4 or 5 times, then divide in half. Roll each half out into a rectangle about 9 inches long. Roll each rectangle up like a jellyroll, pinch the ends, and place seam side down in the prepared baking pans. Cover and allow to rise in a warm place for about 45 minutes, or until doubled. Preheat oven to 375. Bake for about 45 minutes or until loaves reach about 200 degrees when an instant read thermometer is placed in the center of the loaf. Remove from pans and cool on a wire rack. Makes 2 loaves The next recipe has a bit of India baked into it. If you would like it to be a bit spicier, add a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Curry Dinner Rolls 2 packages active dried yeast One fourth cup sugar One half cup warm water (105-110 degrees) One half cup cooked pureed carrots One fourth cup butter 1 tablespoon curry powder 2 teaspoons salt 2 eggs 3 to 3 and one-half cups all-purpose or bread flour In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in the warm water. In a large mixing bowl, combine carrots, butter, curry powder, salt, and eggs. Beat until completely combined. Add one cup of flour and continue beating. With mixer still running add the yeast mixture. Slowly add the remaining flour until a soft dough is formed. Place dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, cover, and allow to rise in a warm space for about 90 minutes. Place risen dough on a lightly floured surface and roll into a square. Cut dough into 12 even pieces. Roll each piece in a ball and place on a cookie sheet covered with lightly greased parchment. Place rolls far enough apart so they will not touch when completely risen. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and allow to rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake for about 15 minutes. Makes 12 rolls This final bread requires no kneading and is a blast from the past. I remember when I was a young wife and mother, in the last century, this bread was all the rage. English Muffin Loaf 5 cups all-purpose flour 2 packages dry yeast 1 tablespoon sugar 2 teaspoons salt One fourth teaspoon baking soda 2 cups milk One half cup water 1 tablespoon softened butter to coat baking pans Corn meal, to coat baking pans Combine first five ingredients in a large bowl. Heat milk and water in the microwave until 120 to 130 degrees. Add heated ingredients to the flour mixture. Beat until well combined. Mixture will be very sticky. Grease two large loaf pans with softened butter and dust with corn meal. Spoon equal amounts of batter into each pan, sprinkle tops with corn meal, cover and let rise until doubled. Preheat oven to 400 degrees for about 25 minutes or until center of loaf registers 200 degrees with an instant read thermometer. Immediately remove bread from pans and cool. Slice and toast. Makes 2 loaves Hang in there until Saturday, when a brand-new month begins. Of course, it is February, so I will most likely be complaining about how short that month is. At least it is a leap year, so we get one extra day. On the aggravating side, all of those 52-year old’s born on February 29 will be running around bragging that they are only 13 years old. Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
