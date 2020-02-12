While trying to clear some of my cookbooks from my horde, I came across an interesting publication. It is called Picayune Creole Cookbook and was first published in 1901. Since I am easily distracted, I ceased purging my cookbooks and thoroughly examined this text. Some of recipes are unique to that time period, and some of the measurements and instructions are ambiguous. My Grandma Malet constantly prepared delicious meals for her extended family without ever using a cookbook. Her Sunday dinners were epic and would rival the dishes of most celebrity chefs. She provided authentic Creole cuisine at almost every meal. She would tell me stories of her childhood when she went shopping for her mother at the French Market to buy a half a nickel of beans and a half a nickel of rice with a ham bone or a piece of pickle meat thrown in as lagniappe. A picayune was two and a half cents, or a half a nickel. Let us now take a walk into the past and see what was cooking then. These Creole delicacies contain a few ingredients which are notably uncommon to most home cooks in the twenty-first century. We are going to begin with that old favorite, jellied tongue. The list of ingredients calls for Sherry while the instructions say white wine. Note that all of the spelling and grammar contained in the recipes come directly from the cookbook. The spell and grammar check on my computer hate these instructions. Jellied Tongue Langue de Boeuf en Glee 1 beef tongue 2 calf’s feet 4 pints of strong consommé 1 glass of Sherry wine Spices Par boil the tongue and calf’s feet. Then take out of the hot water and skin and clean the tongue well, and take the bones out of the calf’s feet. Mince two onions very fine, and fry them in a tablespoon of butter. Let them brown, and lay on these the well-seasoned tongue and calf’s feet. Let them simmer ten minutes, and then add a pint of consommé, and five minutes after, one glass of White wine. Let these smother, keeping well covered, for an hour and a half. Then take the tongue out, and let the calf’s feet cook and reduce a half hour longer. Put all into a bowl or dish, and let it cool. You will have a delicious jelly. This next recipe is less time consuming, but it is not clear on the weight of the fish or which herbs to include in the bouquet garni. Fish Soup Bouillon de Poisson 6 slices of fish of almost any variety 4 onions chopped fine 6 tomatoes, chopped fine 1 herb bouquet Sprig of parsley 1 glass white wine 4 tablespoons salad oil 4 tablespoons flour 3 pints of water Chop the onions and fry them in the salad oil. Cut the tomatoes fine, add onions, and put in all other ingredients, except the fish, adding the flour to make a good roux. When brown add the water, and after it has boiled about a half hour, add the slices of fish. When they are firm remove the herb bouquet, add cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper to taste, and serve the fish in a tureen, pouring it over crusts of dried toast. This next recipe is short and a slight bet confusing on the amounts and temperature of the lard. In addition, I do not have the slightest idea of what an entremet is. Rice Fritters Beignets de Riz Take the left-over rice and mash fine. If you have only a cupful, take three eggs, half a cup of flour, one teaspoon yeast powder, and sugar to taste, and beat all into a light, thick batter. Cook by dropping a spoonful at a time into boiling lard. This is a sweet entremet, as also an excellent breakfast dish. This next recipe confused me to no end. I have no idea how one keeps the cheese from melting into the fire, bursting into flames, and burning down the house. I do not recommend trying this at home or around small children and pets. Toasted Cheese Fromage cur Canapes One half pound cheese 6 slices of bread Salt and cayenne to taste Toast the bread nicely and butter it. Cut the cheese into very thin slices and hold to the fire, letting it toast nicely, first on one side and then on the other. Lay this on the buttered toast and serve hot. This is a very nice delicacy for breakfast, or for an evening in the winter when seated around the home fire. Now I know why my grandmother never used a cookbook. I was going to throw in a recipe for turtle soup, but it involved catching, killing and butchering a hundred and fifty-pound alligator turtle. Plus, the instructions were three pages long. I hope you enjoyed this look back into the past of cooking and are thankful that Betty Crocker came on the scene before you chopped your first onion. Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
How Good Were the Good Old Days?
- By Linda Bigler, Contributing Writer
-
Updated
0
