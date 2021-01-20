My political opinions are rarely shared with the public. My close friends: Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Independent, etc., know my political leanings and still respect me if my views differ from theirs because I respect them in kind. My social media pages are for sharing my daily “shake selfie,” funny jokes, or lamenting about my lack of social life and inability to find “normal” men on dating sites. While my friends’ postings that show on my news feed seem to run the gauntlet of far-left and far-right messages, I quickly scroll past them without commenting because their thoughts and opinions are just that – theirs – and who am I to tell someone they are “wrong” just because I don’t agree with them?
Today, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, our country, as it does every four years on this date, will inaugurate the President of the United States for a four-year term. If the president on Jan. 19 of that year has won another four-year term, he (or she!) would still be inaugurated at noon EST on Jan. 20. This year’s transition sees much division within our country. I used to believe that, as Americans, we respect each other and use our differences to make our country a true “land of the free and home of the brave”. The actions of some of my fellow Americans who attended the January 6th rally in our nation’s capitol showed me how naïve I have been. There were many fine American citizens at that rally who were there to peacefully show support of our 45th president – including a friend of mine from New Mexico. The others…..well, not so peaceful or, in my opinion, patriotic.
I am not using this space to place blame, spread anger or tell anyone they are wrong to feel differently than me. Instead I want to share with you a story – a story about one of the most patriotic Americans I know.
While I had met Pal Nagy a month or two earlier, my kids met him for the first time in March of 2001. He and his wife Cathy had driven from Colorado Springs, CO, to Clovis, NM, to see their son Paul for his birthday. Paul and I had started dating the previous fall and I had already met his family during a weekend trip to Colorado a few weeks before their visit to New Mexico. They came to my home for dinner, arriving with bags of Easter candy and gifts for my children and a jar of black jellybeans for me. Pal loved spending the day with my kids, who were the same ages as his two granddaughters back in Colorado. He would joke around with them, and make them laugh, even though they had a hard time understanding him when he talked. Even though Pal had been in the United States since 1956 and was fluent in the English language, he still spoke with a heavy accent, especially when he was excited.
Born shortly before Hitler’s invasion of Hungary during WW II, Pal lived first under German occupation and then Soviet occupation. During the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, which started as a student protest against the Soviet occupation, he was arrested three times trying to escape over the border. He was assisted by the underground and finally was successful in leaving the country. At the age of 17, he left his family and fled the country of his birth. On Dec. 31, 1956, he arrived in America and started his life of freedom. Eighteen months passed before the American Red Cross was able to get word to his parents that he was safe and in America.
A family in New Jersey sponsored Pal as a refugee, and shortly after his arrival, he got a job working as an usher at a movie theatre - and that was how he learned to speak English. One of my favorite stories about his adjustment to living in America, was that he would always order scrambled eggs at a diner he frequented daily because that was the only item on the menu he knew the words for in English. At some point he changed his name to the more American spelling – Paul.
He was mistakenly drafted into the Army in 1959 and shipped off to Germany. When the Army discovered their mistake, they were going to discharge him and send him back to the U.S., but he asked to be able serve anyway as he had nothing else to do. He was active duty for two years, most of them spent in Germany, and he was in the reserves for two more years. Paul became a U.S. citizen in 1962.
In 1977 Paul moved his wife and their two children to Colorado Springs, where he worked at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry as an artisan until the late 1980s, when he went to work at the United States Air Force Academy. He took pride in his job and received numerous awards for his service at the academy. Visiting dignitaries and heads of state received plaques created by Paul, and more of his work still hangs on the walls of the Academy.
Paul Nagy II passed away in September of 2006. I was his daughter-in-law for only five years, but I feel like I knew him forever. I never knew his political leanings – but he always voted. He raised his children to appreciate all that being an American had to offer, freedoms that we take for granted every day. He celebrated every Fourth of July, and the room in his home that was his “office” was decorated in a red, white, and blue theme.
Paul was proud to be an American. He worked hard to be able to build a house for his family, a home his wife still lives in today. He encouraged his son and daughter to further their education and get a college degree – something that he would never have dreamed possible for himself as a young man. He worked hard to buy his first “luxury” car – and the fact that the seats could heat up, well that was just the icing on his American Dream.
Leslie is an advertisting specialist with the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at leslie@seacoastecho.com.
