This is what I expect to be the first of many messages to the community you can expect to see from me. Greetings to anyone who I’ve not yet met … and there are many of you! My name is John David Brdecka. You can call me John.
My family and I moved here just over a year ago, in September 2021, when I accepted the job as the new executive director for the Hancock County Library System (HCLS). The HCLS IS the organization which manages the county’s five local branch libraries located in Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, Kiln, Pearlington, and Waveland. You may be familiar with the library that is closest to where you live. But there are five of us – overall operating as one library system.
While I grew up in the Chicagoland area, my wife Brittni, is a native of Baton Rouge, LA. We met in Biloxi. I attended Dominican University in River Forest, IL, and received my master’s degree in library and information science. My background includes more than 15 years of experience at Northwestern University in Evanston (IL), and the Glenview Public Library. We have four children and reside in Diamondhead.
In this initial installment, I’m announcing publicly that the library system recently completed work on a new Strategic Plan which will help guide us for the next five-year period. This is an exciting and important step for our library system. The process that we used was guided by The Ivy Group, a small firm based in Charlottesville, Virginia, which helped us assess the needs of our area’s population through in-depth research and community engagement. The resulting plan is a tribute to many area residents and library stakeholders who contributed to its collaborative process. The new plan reflects a number of needs and aspirations, and certainly will help the library focus its resources on ways that best serve Hancock County, helping the HCLS fulfill its mission to enrich the quality of life in our communities.
Three of the major areas which were identified include: Starting mobile services to reach residents where they are, and place resources within reach of a more people; Eliminate barriers
to those who do not use the library’s extensive programs and services, and target services to those who need the library’s resources the most. This includes eliminating fines that discourage library patronage; and Expand the HCLS annual library card campaign to include students entering high school, as well as increasing the number of student users in grades K through 8. This will foster greater connections with families and will help us reach young people during key times to inspire lifelong learning. These three areas, along with continuing our ongoing offerings, will strengthen our organization and will help us realize service to a broader spectrum of our population.
Going forward, this column will become a regular monthly way to communicate directly – and help promote what all the library system offers to our patrons. We aim to keep you informed of essential (traditional) and new library initiatives, the latest trends in the world of information, services, and resources that are available – mostly free of charge, or at a nominal fee. Look for the content of HCLS’s 21 Library column to deliver a stream of valuable information, tips, insights, and generally useful information to readers from children/students to parents and families, to our area’s older citizens, and to businesses.
With such a broad menu of programs throughout our five branches, it’s a constant challenge for us to make everyone aware of what all is going on that you can take advantage of at your library. If you do not have a library card currently, we urge you to stop by one of the branch locations and sign up. It takes only a few minutes to do so. There is no cost to residents and persons who work in Hancock County. Library cardholders have expanded access to many more programs and services through virtual resources found on the HCLS Internet website, www.hcls.info.
Local residents and families who already have a library card with the HCLS know they can move from branch to branch to take advantage of the variety of programs, services, and amenities that are available at each community branch. Libraries are not just about books and reading. That’s an important part of what many people associate with libraries. But we’re much more. We are largely funded through tax dollars, and most of our programs and services are free to the public. So, if you’re not taking advantage of the library’s resources and programs, you’re missing out!
During the last year I’ve learned a lot about the people of Coastal Mississippi. I especially admire the entrepreneurial attitudes and the resiliency that people possess who live on the Gulf shores … Mother Nature’s doorstep. I’ve seen first-hand the meaning of southern hospitality. I’ve encountered how important families are here and what “community-spirit” means. I’ve also been fortunate to have an opportunity to get to know some area residents who’ve made this place their final destination as retirees, as well as some others, not-so-fortunate, who’ve been displaced by life’s circumstances. All-in-all, I’m often prompted to realize how the library may not be able to respond to everyone’s needs. But we routinely bring people together, and aid people with information and essential services which help smooth out the bumps and bruises they’re encountering.
