The Colonial period of history on the Mississippi Gulf Coast - which encompassed the entire Eighteenth Century - witnessed very little economic growth and development. Although settlements were started in Biloxi and Mobile, these capitals failed to thrive. During the period of 1722-1723, a hurricane hit the coast. In that same time frame, the Royal Bank of France failed, which was called the Mississippi Bubble. Yet, the coup de grace for the coast was the removal of the capital by Bienville to New Orleans, which resulted in a dark period for the Gulf Coast that lasted for 75 years.
The land known today as Waveland, was sparsely settled at the turn of the Nineteenth Century. A large land grant of 640 acres of property that would one day be downtown Waveland was granted by the Spanish colonial government to Jean Baptiste Moran, who died in 1811. His wife, Marie Susanna Lochonne inherited this land and resided there and is known by historians as the Widow Moran. Another landowner of that period was Mary Parish.
In 1802 a beach mansion was constructed along the waterfront which at first glance looked like a summer home for a rich Natchez cotton planter or successful New Orleans businessman. The coast was evolving as a favorite site for such development, but almost all of these vacation houses were in the sleepy little villages of Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian. Such a nice beach house so far away from other settlement was odd. The house has the name in history of the “Pirate House” because it served as a relay station to transfer illegal slaves from large ocean-going schooners to smaller sloops. This precious cargo was smuggled around the port New Orleans via Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas to the cotton plantations on the Mississippi River. The Spanish government shut the operation down in 1807. Local legend credited the pirate Jean Lafitte with involvement in the operation, but that folklore has been discredited.
In 1813, another grand mansion was built on the beach that has been called the Jackson House for years. Local legend claims General Andrew Jackson bought the property after he passed through the region before the Battle of New Orleans. However, it was his son, Andrew Jackson Jr., and not his father, who owned the property in 1838 for just a few years. Steamboats were a catalyst for summer people to visit the Gulf Coast before the Civil War and regular service was available by 1830. The ride from New Orleans to Bay St. Louis took 18 hours.
The Civil War effectively shut down the local economy.
In 1872, an emigrant from Germany, Fred W. Brown, moved to this area and started a vineyard near the intersection of present-day Waveland Avenue and Highway 90. The business was called Brown’s Vineyard and was known for its champagnes and scuppernong white wines. The vineyard was the largest orchard on the Coast and was home to a colony of presumably tame alligators.
In 1872, a railroad was completed that connected Mobile to New Orleans. Travel time from Waveland to New Orleans was five hours. There was one passenger train a day each way and one freight train. The railroad was the most transformative development in Hancock County’s history in the Nineteenth Century. The railroad was responsible for the birth of Waveland. The whistle stop there was called Montgomery Station, which was at present day Waveland Avenue. The railroad cemented Waveland’s status as a summer resort town. Many wealthy New Orleanians built summer houses and retreats on the beach. The population in 1890 was 328. By 1900 it increased to 521 souls. The railroad was a catalyst to the local economy.
During the 1880’s sheep raising was a very important business in the backcountry. Herders brought their wool and hides to Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, and Woolmarket for 25 cents a pound. This was often the only source of cash for some herders. Alfred A. Ulman constructed the Ulman Woolen Mills on Nicholson Avenue next to the railroad track. The railroad created a second whistle stop there to pick up his products. Ulman constructed some worker shacks near the mill. The neighborhood was briefly called Ulmanville. His father was a mayor of Bay St. Louis.
A road that intersected with Nicholson Avenue at that location was originally known as Billy Goat Lane where some worker shacks were constructed. Vivian Anderson Jensen (b. 1939) lives in a house on that road nearby in an old farmhouse built in 1889. The farm was on 80 acres of fertile land. Vivian and her husband, Alan Gerald Jensen (1944-2018), started a popular bakery in the Bay called Serious Bread. Billy Goat Lane was a clam shell road in the 1970’s before it was paved and renamed Jefferson Davis Avenue.
In a forthcoming column, the rest of the story of Waveland will be presented.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.