The seafood industry has played an important role in the history of the economy of Hancock County. Shrimp, crabs, and oysters that have been harvested by our local fishermen for two hundred years are favorite items on restaurant menus along the coast. Likewise, turtle soup is embraced in Creole and Asian cuisine. The meat of the turtle is considered seafood, and turtle soup is an appetizer in fancy restaurants such as Galatoire’s and Arnaud’s in the French Quarter in New Orleans.
In 1917, an entrepreneur named Harry Joseph Thurston (1881-1920) established the Thurston Canning Company in Cedar Point, adjacent to the Peerless Shrimp and Oyster Plant. These plants were located on the peninsula that presently is the home of the Bay Waveland Yacht Club. The turtles Thurston used were imported from Mexico and Central America. These turtles were enormous, weighing from three hundred to six hundred pounds. They were shipped to the port of New Orleans and then transported live on flat bed railway cars, strapped down on their backs. The live turtles were kept in a water pen until used to produce the soup in the cooking area of the canning factory.
Thurston advertised his Green Turtle Soup in newspapers all over the South. His ads boasted that his soup “contained all the vital food elements so beneficial to the human system. It is not meat, just turtle plus eleven different kinds of vegetables.” Today this appetizer in Creole kitchens is often prepared as a stew-like soup made with a roux. The roux is prepared by southern cooks by browning flour and oil (fat) and then adding spices, vegetables, and hard-boiled eggs. As a matter of fact, in the old days, any eggs found inside the turtles were added to the soup. Finishing the soup with sherry is de rigueur.
In the last one hundred years turtle soup has gone out of vogue compared to yesteryears. The world’s turtle population has been decimated. Locally, there has been unregulated, over harvesting of the diamond back terrapin. This species of turtle today has been replaced by farm-raised alligator snapping turtles, because in 1978 all marine turtles in the United States were placed on the endangered species list. Furthermore, shrimp trawlers are required to install Turtle Excluder Devices (TED’s) on their seine nets when skimming the Mississippi Sound. The shrimpers complain that these TED’s cause them to lose a significant part of their catch.
In 1920 Thurston died of pneumonia while on a sales trip to Texas. The factory closed soon after his death. The Hurricane of 1947 destroyed the aforementioned canneries on the Bay of St. Louis. Turtle soup was a favorite appetizer one hundred years ago and is still served in restaurants offering Creole cuisine. The Bay was once a small fishing village with boatyards. That said, these local fishermen were able to supply the canneries of the emerging seafood industry in Hancock County. Today, Mississippi’s maritime economy is called its “Blue Economy.” Indeed, the economy of the six coastal counties represents approximately one third of the state’s Gross Regional Product (GRP).
