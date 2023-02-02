The Mississippi Gulf Coast was part of the French Colony called Louisiana from 1699-1763. France established a permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Colony in 1699 at the site of present-day Mobile, Alabama. Back in France a ”Mississippi Company” was created and given exclusive trading rights in North America and the West Indies with the mission of land development. Another commercial port was envisioned to be located near the mouth of the Mississippi River which would bring revenue to France to pay off the enormous debt that King Louis XIV had incurred conducting his many wars. The mission was accomplished and the port was called New Orleans; but the project had a rocky start, and this is a story is worth telling.
The main character in this tale of woe was a Scottish financier, John Law (1672-1729). Law persuaded the French crown to make him Controller of Finance in 1716. Law had a monetary vision of economics that was way ahead of its time. He believed that France could increase commerce and create wealth and prosperity by replacing metal coins with paper money in the form of bank notes. To facilitate this end he created a Royal Bank in 1718 to issue these bank notes purportedly backed by the crown’s metal coinage. The plan was to pay down the nation’s debt with the revenue derived from the opening of the Mississippi River Valley; that is from land sales, trade, and the mining of minerals.
Law advertised this Mississippi Company all over Europe and exaggerated the wealth available in the new Louisiana Colony with effective marketing. Stocks of this Mississippi Company were issued and consequently, a public frenzy developed which caused hyperinflation of the price of the stock on the open market; thus creating a bubble. A “bubble” is an unusually rapid increase of a stock price in general, followed by an equally rapid collapse in price. The Royal Bank promised that the stock could be redeemed with the new paper money or bank notes it had issued simultaneously with the new stocks. The new program seemed like a big success until the bubble burst in 1720 and the price of the stock cratered. As a result, panic ensued and investors lost confidence in the stocks as well as new paper money or bank notes. Moreover, there was run on the Royal Bank and the public attempted to redeem, as promised, the paper currency with gold or silver coins. Eventually, the bank did not have enough metal coin to back all the new notes in circulation. When the Royal Bank stopped payment on the notes, the whole economy of France crashed. The aforementioned bubble has been called by historians the “Mississippi Bubble.”
John Law was fired by the crown and he fled to Venice. A depression followed in France. The enormous debt generated was consolidated and taken over by the state, which raised taxes to do this. Law’s system of finance failed. Nevertheless, he was a brilliant mathematician, financial genius, and gambler. Economic historians consider him the Father of Modern Finance, albeit a case study in the dangers of imprudent banking practices and stock manipulation. The Mississippi Company did try to populate the new colony. It placed some upper-class French planters on land grants on the Mississippi River. France collected other citizens to be workers in the colony; but ended up gathering mostly vagrants, orphans, smugglers, prostitutes, and thieves. The plantations quickly realized that what they really needed was experienced agricultural slaves to do the job of raising the cash crop of tobacco. The first shipment depositing slaves in New Orleans in 1719 contained skilled rice farmers.
Today the United States has a fiat currency which is not backed by a commodity such as gold or silver. It is crucial that fiat currency is issued and managed by a central bank. Currently, the FED is raising the interest rates to lower the current hyperinflation of eight per cent. Since 1720, crashes and bubbles were repeated over and over in our global marketplace history because of the mistakes made like those encountered with the Mississippi Bubble. The story of John Law is not unlike the present crisis in the cryptocurrency sector of our economy. Many of the biggest names in crypto lending like FTX have failed because of the shaky foundations, risky practices, and lack of regulation in this sector. The Gulf Coast and Hancock County did not see stability and economic prosperity until the region was annexed by the United States in 1811. It was then that our county saw the migration of settlers from the Atlantic seacoast who were farmers and merchants. Construction and infrastructure were built and later a robust banking sector which included the Hancock Bank and the Merchant’s Bank financed the economic miracle in our county during the Twentieth Century.
