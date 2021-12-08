The Ladners are a well-known family in the history of Hancock County. This segment of the Ladner clan moved to Bayou LaCroix from Harrison County after 1890. Like their Zengerling neighbors, Alcide Theophilus Ladner (1873-1958) and Margaret Alphes “Alfray” Johnson Ladner (1876-1945) were also Catholic. Having married in 1896, the couple moved to Bayou LaCroix area sometime in the 1890’s. They had eight children and owned a fifty acre farm.
The second generation of Ladners included August Ladner (1907-1980) and Myrtle Elector Ladner (1915-1995). This Catholic family reared seven children. Their farm of approximately fifty acres was located next to their parents’ farm just across Bayou LaCroix from the center of town. August worked for the local sawmill earning supplemental income. Myrtle worked for the local school system.
Flora Page (1911-1928) was actually the first wife of August Ladner. She died in a boating accident. The tragedy occurred on a ferry crossing the Rigolets Pass which is a channel between Lake Ponchatrain and Lake Borgne. Flora, her sister, and August were in a car on the ferry when the vessel hit a shallow shoal, and the impact caused their car to fall in the water. August was able to rescue Flora’s sister, but Flora drowned. Flora is buried in the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery near the tomb of August and Myrtle Ladner.
A third generation of Ladners included James Arland “Jim” Ladner (1936-2020) and Barbara Bennett (1939-1985). They built a house in Bayou LaCroix in 1962, but had to move to Ansley in 1964 because of the NASA Buffer Zone. Jim was originally in the plumbing business with his brother-in-law, Bill Bourgeoise. Jim later owned and operated Ladner’s Friendly Inn which was a very successful bar, gas station, and store on Lower Bay Road. Jim developed a popular baseball field across the road from his tavern and fostered baseball tournaments every summer between leagues or teams in the region. Jim also supplemented his income working at the Halter Marine Company in Port Bienville and working for the Park Commission.
Jim’s sister, Myrna Ladner Bourgeois (b. 1930), married William Bourgeois, Jr. (b.1934). William’s family was local also and his great-grandmother was a member of the local Choctaw Indian tribe from the Favre family. Myrna and Bill own land in Bayou LaCroix where three generations of Ladners have worked their farms. On their land they harvested the timber for pulpwood. Previously, they raised cows and grew corn and watermelons. Myrna served as Superintendent of Education in Hancock County at one time. She was responsible for allocation of some of the original NASA compensation money paid to Hancock County being directed to education. Presently, he helps to maintain the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery. Citizens are still buried there, but by permission only if they have direct ancestors from the original town. Burial is free if approved. Myrna provided some of the stories for this article.
James “Jimmie” Ladner, Jr., represents the fourth generation of the Ladner clan described in this narrative. He was born in 1962 in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where his father, Jim, was stationed during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Jim was in the Army National Guard at that time. Jimmie, Jr., only lived in Bayou LaCroix for two years as an infant before his family was forced to move from the NASA Buffer Zone. He grew up in Ansley. Jimmie graduated from Hancock North Central High School in the Kiln. He attended Pearl River Junior College in Poplarville, Mississippi, studying industrial technology. After college Jimmie found work as a draftsman at Lockheed Marietta, at Michoud in the greater New Orleans area. Later, he worked in the industrial park at Port Bienville at Suland Services and Calgon Carbon. In 1999 Jimmie was elected Hancock County Assessor and Tax Collector. He married Cheryl Calhoun (b. 1963) from Waveland, who is an insurance agent.They have two daughters, Heather and Hillary.
Jimmie believes that one of his most significant achievements in his twenty years of service has been his contribution, with the other Hancock County officials, in promoting the remarkable economic recovery of Hancock County following Hurricane Katrina. The second major achievement of his office has been installing the GIS (Global Information System) to the Assessor’s office and training/educating his staff in its usage. The mapping of the county properties is no longer done by hand but computerized with satellite GPS (Global Positional System) type images. Hancock was the first Mississippi County to generate maps with land values. This promotes transparency for its citizens with fair assessments without political favoritism. Ad valorem taxes are supposed to be based on equity.
In conclusion, Bayou LaCroix was a prosperous small village that grew over a span of 130 years before the NASA Buffer Zone required its termination. Multigenerational, close-knit families such as the Zengerlings and Ladners worked together to build a small, but robust, economy on a navigable waterway-Bayou LaCroix. As described in a preceding column, the first generation of Zengerlings, John and Matthew, encouraged an attitude of inclusion, thereby making the local Choctaw Indians feel welcome as neighbors. All of the inhabitants of this town worshiped together in the local Catholic Church, and all of the children attended the local Dillville School. Even though it no longer exists, the history of this town serves as a model to demonstrate how there can be peaceful, successful assimilation of diverse cultures and immigrants from different far away lands such as Germany.
Today, all that is left of this village is its lovely, old, well-managed cemetery on the old Bayou LaCroix Road. The names on the various tombstones record the many inhabitants who lived in this special place who are still remembered by their descendants as depicted in these stories embedded in the precious history of Hancock County.
In our next column, we will feature the history of the town of Santa Rosa that was once the home of the Kellar and Frierson families.
