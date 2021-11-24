The theme of the Hancock County Library system’s Holiday Tea Gala for this season is “A Community Celebrates the Gift of our Libraries.” The Historical Society’s entry entitled “Hancock County Biographies” will be on display at the main branch in Bay St. Louis. The tree will feature some of the citizens who were significant in the history of Hancock County, including members of such important families such as Labat, Saucier, Gex, de Montluzin, Seal, and Weston. The Gala dates are December 6, 2021 to January 3, 2022.
The early inhabitants of the rural neighborhoods of Hancock County in the 19th century were mostly farmers who migrated from other places looking for inexpensive, fertile land and economic opportunities. Often, the successful farmers were members of close-knit families like the Zengerling and Ladner clans, who worked together to raise cattle, grow crops, sell timber, or start enterprises for profit. An important part of the history of Bayou LaCroix includes individual biographies of some of the members of the four generations of these families. About 1835, the Zengerling clan came to Bayou LaCroix. They were some of the first settlers to come to this neighborhood. Their descendants stayed on the land generation after generation.
Johannes “John” Zengerling (1815-1896) was an important first generation figure in the Zengerling family history who emigrated from Gehrden, Germany to Bayou LaCroix around 1838. He was attracted to Hancock County because two of his sisters, Victoria and Elizabeth, already lived in Bayou LaCroix, and another, Mary, had settled in the neighborhood that is now Waveland. John was the son of an innkeeper in Germany who also worked a farm. The family was Catholic, and John had a basic education and could read and write. He and his brother-in-law, Matthew Verderber (1806-1884), were two of the key “movers and shakers” of the pioneer village of Bayou LaCroix in the middle of the nineteenth century. These families lived next to each other in Bayou Lacroix and operated efficiently as a team. Matthew was a natural born entrepreneur who accumulated a small, but significant, estate during his lifetime. He raised cattle, invested in land, and owned a commercial schooner. Matthew and his wife, Victoria (1798-1883), had no children and were older than John.
John married a much younger woman, Barbara Hausch (1837-1911), when she was seventeen years old. She was also a German emigrant from Jebenhausen, Germany. In fact, when they first met, John claimed to be younger than forty even though he was twenty-two years older than she. In spite of their age differences, Barbara married him in 1855. They enjoyed a happy marriage for forty-one years before John passed away. They reared ten children and have many descendants living all across America today. Although their father spelled the name ‘Zengerling’ correctly, his children began using variations such as ‘Zengarling,’ ‘Zingarling,’ and ‘Zingerling,’ and some of their descendants still use these spellings.
Ironically, John left Germany to avoid being drafted by the Kaiser to fight in Europeans wars, yet was drafted by the South at the end of the Civil War. He was wounded in battle, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. John was treated in a hospital in Monticello, MS. At the end of the war, he walked home. His children were surprised to see their father one day ”walking down the lane” wearing a long white beard and a white head. The family had not heard from him for several months and feared he had been killed or captured by the Yankees.
John inherited Matthew and Virginia’s estate, increasing his holdings of land, cattle, crops, and timber. He and Barbara are buried in the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
In our next column, the fascinating stories and biographies of the second, third, and fourth generations of the Zengerling Family of Bayou LaCroix will be presented.
