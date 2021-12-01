In our last edition of Hancock History, the biographies and stories of the first generation of the historic Zengerling Family were presented. The Zengerling clan represented some of the first settlers to come to the neighborhood known as Bayou LaCroix. This article will address the second, third, and forth generations that resided there.
Joseph Albert “Joe” Zengarling ((1866-1950), a son of John and Barbara, was one of the second generation Zengarling family to live in Bayou LaCroix all his life. Like so many inhabitants of the era, he was a tree farmer who raised cattle, along with other farm products. The Zengarlings were self-sufficient and were not hurt by the Great Depression at all. Joe was a very religious man.
Joe married Mary Keziah McArhur (1877-1923) who was born in Gainesville. Their marriage reads like a romance story. Their daughter, Velma, tells the tale that her mother was actually reared in the Hickory Creek Community (Catahoula). At age sixteen, she traveled to Bayou LaCroix to visit her Seal cousins. The Seal girls suggested they take a ride over to the Zengerling house to visit Joe, a young man who, supposedly, was quite “good looking” at 5’8,” 135 lbs., with brown hair. During this era, there was a paucity of available romantic prospects for young people in small communities because the people there were often related. With Mary and Joe, it was love at first sight even though Joe was actually engaged to Edwina Holden. Consequently, a few weeks later, Joe broke off his engagement and wrote Mary a love letter. Indeed, they were married a short time later in 1894. Joe and Mary had ten children, but sadly Mary died in 1928 of stomach cancer at age fifty-one. Joe did not remarry and outlived Mary by twenty-two years. They are buried together in the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
Velma Agnes “Red” Zengarling (1912-1995) was the eighth child of the Joe/Mary union. She had red hair and the affectionate nickname of “Red.” Her mother, Mary, told her that red hair indicated that she was a “special child.” She was 5’3” tall, 115 lbs. with blue eyes. She attended the Dillville school in the Bayou LaCroix community and then attended St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis for ninth grade. Tragically, her mother died in 1928, and her father asked her to drop out of school and come home to take care of the family. At age sixteen she became the “mother” to her other eight siblings still at home and took care of her father. She did most of the cooking, washing, cleaning, and housework. Velma was quite intelligent and possessed natural talents as a writer. She wrote “My Autobiography” in 1975. She also wrote a short story entitled “Mother” about the joys and disappointments of motherhood. Throughout her life she kept a notebook/diary of her life and thoughts, which is still treasured by her family.
Velma married Carl Jacob George Heitzmann (1908-1963). They bore three boys. Sadly, Carl died relatively young in 1963 of lung cancer. Velma did not remarry, and she died in 1995. Velma and Carl are buried in the St. Mary Cemetery adjacent to St. Rose Lima Church in Bay St. Louis.
Velma’s eldest son, Jerry Heitzmann (b. 1946) inherited her literary talents. Jerry is a dedicated genealogist who has written over twenty Hancock County family histories. He is the source of most of the information, images, and artifacts regarding the Zengerling family included in this article. Jerry graduated from St. Stanislaus, attended Pearl River Junior College, and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in1973, studying criminal justice. In 1970 he married a nursing student from Waveland, Deborah Weidman. Later, Jerry served as a corrections supervisor at the Mississippi State Department of Corrections. In 1982 he served as Clerk of the Hancock Circuit Court. After leaving the political life, Jerry was a loan officer at the Hancock Bank. He was promoted to Vice-President and became Branch Manager of the Hancock Bank in Bay St. Louis. Jerry represents the fourth generation of the Zengerling family, resides in Diamondhead, and is retired. In addition, he is one of the founding members of the Hancock County Historical Society.
In our next column, we will discuss the history of the Ladner Family who lived in Bayou LaCroix for four generations.
