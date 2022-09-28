Louise Crawford (1880-1965) was the founder of the Hancock County Library System. Louise, a native of Vernon, Indiana, moved to Bay St. Louis in 1912 and lived with her father and brother on Citizen Street. She worked for the L & N Railroad and later the American Red Cross. During the Depression Louise was inspired by the Works Projects Administration (WPA) to establish a library system in sixteen towns in the county. She was known around the county as “Miss Weesie” and was perhaps the most important community booster during that time frame.
Under the auspices of the WPA, Miss Weesie accepted Leo Seal’s offer to establish the main library in two rooms on the second floor of the Hancock Bank in Bay St. Louis, rent free. This newly established enterprise was called the Bay St. Louis City-County Library, which held 261 books with 100 borrowers. She was a fundraiser and sponsored several programs such as public readings, story hours, and book showers. Many letters of solicitation were written to perspective donors all over the nation, and consequently, gifts, donations, and grants were acquired. Even the WPA was persuaded to contribute 5,000 books in 1937.
Miss Weesie designated 16 small communities to receive branch libraries: Waveland, Pearlington, Santa Rosa, Logtown, Sellers, Kiln, Gainesville, Catahoula, Ansley, Clermont Harbor, Leetown, Edwardsville, Necaise Crossing, Dedeaux, Hoda Town and Lakeshore. This librarian drove her own car - a veritable bookmobile - over the primitive gravel, county roads once a month to service each branch library for years. This act endeared her to the many farmers and their families during the Depression. This story is similar to the heroine in one of the best-selling books of 2019, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” Like the main character Cussy Mary in that book, who traveled by horseback for the WPA in eastern Kentucky during the Depression, our heroine, Louise, surely crossed Turtle Skin Creek in Santa Rosa every month. Hence, the inspiration for the title of this article, “The Book Woman of Turtle Skin Creek.”
Miss Weesie managed the entire operation until 1959. When she retired the holdings of the libraries had increased from 261 to 16,000 books. She passed away in 1965 and is buried in the Cedar Rest Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Louise Crawford had a dream that one day her library would have a building of its own, a home. Today, thanks to the leadership of county officials and Louise Crawford, the Hancock County Library System now has five branches: Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Kiln, Pearlington, and Diamondhead. In 2016, total revenue for the system was $1,786,285. Their holdings include over 99,000 print materials (books), 145 computers, periodical subscriptions, and large collections of CD books and DVD movies. The mission of the Hancock County Library System is to inspire lifelong learning, promote the joy of reading, and strengthen our communities by providing open access to cultural, intellectual, technological, and informational resources.
