The word “hollow” (pronounced hol-er) is a noun often encountered in Southern Appalachian English which means a small, sheltered cove on a narrow creek valley. The neighborhood of Steep Hollow shares a cultural heritage with Crane Creek, Sellers, and Necaise Crossing, although it is located just over the county line on Highway 53 in the southern part of Pearl River County. Originally, Hancock County extended north to the 31st parallel and east to the Pascagoula River.
The Steep Hollow neighborhood was settled in the mid-Nineteenth Century by the Saucier, Smith, and Ladner (Ladnier) families. These pioneer farmers intermarried with the inhabitants of Crane Creek, Sellers, and Necaise Crossing and shared a common ancestral bond. Most everyone in this region knew one another and often attended church together. Families intermarried and many people referred to their elders or neighbors as “Uncle” or “Aunt.”
Steep Hollow enjoys a picturesque, rolling hills landscape suitable for small subsistence farming and raising cattle. In this region, the early settlers did not cluster in tight villages but spread out and cultivated small tracts of fairly level acreage surrounded by long leaf piney forest within a network of waterways that drained into the Crane Creek tributary of the Wolf River.
Dubois Ladner was born in Poplarville in 1949. He attended Savannah School through the seventh grade and graduated from Poplarville High School in 1967. In 1968 Dubois entered the US Army and served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. Dubois repaired Chinook helicopters and was sent on supply, evacuation, and combat missions in his helicopters. After his tour of duty in Vietnam, he was stationed in Fort Rucker, Alabama. Later, Dubois went to Mechanics School and learned how to be a welder. Subsequently, he found good employment at the Stennis Space Center working for the Cuevas Machine Company. Dubois is active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars club in Lakeshore. Incidentally, Steep Hollow boasts of sixty-one veteran patriots who have served their country in uniform during the last one hundred years in the several wars the USA has been involved.
Dubois’ wife, Patricia Dobbs Ladner was born in 1953 and came from the Dobbs Family. Her family moved from New Orleans to Hancock County in 1961. Patricia met Dubois at a Henley Restaurant. They married in 1972, and they have a daughter, Chastity, and a son, Stormy. In 1975 they built a house in Steep Hollow adjacent to the farmland of the rest of the Ladner Family.
Dubois plays the drums with a popular local country music band, “Country Gentlemen.” The band plays at various venues in Hancock County such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars clubs, Knights of Columbus parties, and other various benefits.
Dubois” father was Hubert Ladner (1920-2002) who attended Seller’s School and found employment as a dental assistant, a sheet metal smith, and a farmer. The family houses are on Hubert Ladner Road. Hubert married Gladys Wilkerson (1926-2014) from Yazoo County, Mississippi who was also a welder in the Army and later an administrator. Both Hubert and Gladys served their country in World War II. Dubois’ paternal grandparents were Willard Stephen Ladner (1890-1966) and Ellen Ladner Ladner (1890-1970). The ancestors of this branch of the Ladner Family are buried in the Juniper Grove Cemetery. There is a Juniper Baptist Church and a Steep Hollow Baptist Church in Steep Hollow.
In our next column the subject of a railroad boom town called Barth will be presented which was right next to Steep Hollow.
