By 1831, Pearlington was a small but busy port. Consequently, Andrew Hawthorne established a mercantile store there at that time. The town traded firewood and some lumber products and cotton with New Orleans in exchange for supplies such as flour, sugar, salt, tobacco, whiskey, medicines, tools and other manufactured goods needed by the settlers. Herds of cattle and flocks of sheep, producing wool, were raised locally with resultant trade with New Orleans. There were six small timber mills in Pearlington alone. The steam-powered circular saw replaced the old fashioned primitive buck-saw, allowing the lumber industry to advance from charcoal and firewood to lumber building materials.
William “Captain Bill” Poitevant (1814-1890) was an entrepreneur who migrated from North Carolina to Pearlington in 1829 and made a fortune owning and operating ships on the Pearl River and the Gulf Coast. He married Mary Amelia Russ (1819-1873) from Pearlington. Schooners, small sloops and catboats were the principle small vessels carrying freight and passengers before the advent of steamboats. Captain Bill Poitevant built a general store and lumber mill in Gainesville with profit from the carrying trade.
Gainesville was another commercial port on the Pearl River that would rival Pearlington for business and prominence in the early and mid-19th century. Gainesville served as the. county seat from 1830 to 1857. A cluster of growing small villages evolved on the lower Pearl River that also included Logtown and Napoleon. Entrepreneurs from these towns such as the Poitevant family developed cooperative ventures that made this region a busy and prosperous marketplace.
Pearlington eventually emerged as the larger and dominant commercial center on the lower Pearl River after the Civil War and is the only remaining town still surviving. In this antebellum period of Hancock County history, a socioeconomic class of upper echelon citizenry emerged that was wealthy, propertied (real estate and slaves), and entrepreneurial. These early families intermarried and had names such as Russ, Poitevant, Favre, Seal, Weston, Graves, Leonard, Daniels, Wingate, Nixon, McArthur, and Pray.
Steamboats were a transformative stimulus to growth and commerce in the United States and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The newly invented steam engine provided boats or “steamers” the ability for the first time in history to travel up rivers such as the Mississippi River and the Pearl gracefully. The steamboats that operated on the Pearl River were smaller than those on the Mississippi River and were adapted to the narrow and shallow waterways. In 1835 the “Choctaw” (130 tons) was the first steamboat to travel this river to the state capital of Jackson in central Mississippi. By 1840, there was regular steamboat traffic on the Pearl. In 1845 two steamboats, “Mad Anthony,” and “Irene” carried passengers, bales of cotton, and hides to New Orleans. A few small steamboats were built in the Pearlington shipyard, but most of the vessels on the Pearl River were built in the shipyards in the northeastern region of the United States.
In conclusion, early settlement occurred in the lower Pearl River Valley. The commercial port of Pearlington, near the mouth of the river, evolved as an important community in the first half of the nineteenth century. Entrepreneurs such as Simon Favre and Captain Bill Poitevant established their fortunes by owning and operating schooners in the immensely profitable carrying trade with New Orleans and Mobile. Cotton emerged as the dominant agricultural product in this era, to be superseded by the timber industry after the advent of the railroads. An upper echelon of relatively wealthy families prospered in this time frame, and their descendants represent an important and valuable solid bedrock foundation of Hancock County society today.
