The little fishing village of Bay St. Louis in 1881 had the pleasure of entertaining, arguably the most famous world celebrity actress, Sarah Bernhardt. Her arrival at the train depot was not to perform in an Opera House, but the consequence of a broken train wheel which caused a layover of several hours. Her presence in town caused such a commotion that the mayor was summoned to cobble together a welcoming delegation and organize a grand luncheon at the nearby Crescent Hotel.
Sarah Bernhardt was a legend in her own time and her story is worth telling to appreciate the excitement of that historic day in the Bay. Sarah Bernhardt (1844-1923) was a French stage actress that starred in all of the most popular French plays of that period. She was an international star that performed all over the world. During her lifetime she made nine tours in the United States. These performances were spoken only in French, but the American audiences in New York City were willing to pay $40 a ticket just to see her act. On one tour she gave 157 performances in 51 cities.
Part of the attraction of “Divine Sarah,” as she was known by her fans, was her unconventional behavior both on and off the stage. Her career began after a classical education in acting in Paris. She had a hot temper and lost her first job at the “Theatra-Francais” because she slapped the senior actress who had just been rude to her younger sister. It did not take long before Sarah determined that one could make an enormous amount of money going on tour to a world of communities that were starved for entertainment. After one such American tour, Sarah brought home to Paris $194,000 in gold coins. Sarah formed her own company and would commission a dedicated train to take her troupe, stage props and costumes from city to city.
Her acting was remarkable because of her grace, beauty, and charisma that gave her a commanding stage presence. An expressive actress with a wide emotional range left her audiences mesmerized although she was simultaneously capable of great subtley in her interpretations. This flamboyant style of acting relied on lavish decors, exotic costumes, and pantomimic gestures. Her notorious reputation of having many lovers and an illegitimate son, Maurice, only added to the magic enchantment exhibited by her many fans.
So, it was no surprise that day in Bay St. Louis that when Sarah came to town that Mayor Toulme summoned his wife and the staff of his Crescent Hotel to prepare a grand lunch for Ms. Bernhardt and the rest of the passengers on that train. One of the hastily recruited waitresses was the wife of U.S. Congressman E. J. Bowers who was terrified by the temperamental invectives (cursing) of some of these guests. The loudest and most angry of these passengers was none other than Sarah Bernhardt. Among other comments, Sarah complained bitterly that her schedule was shattered by “an inconsiderate piece of metal (the broken train engine wheel).” Unfortunately, for Sarah and her cast, all the local citizens in the room spoke fluent French and were horrified and insulted by this bad European behavior. It is presumed that once it was discovered that everyone shared a common language, the French diners apologized and all was forgiven. But not forgotten. On Halloween, at the Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour, put on by the Hancock County Historical Society, the ghost of the daughter of Mrs. Bowers appears from time to time to recount this French tale of misbehavior.
In conclusion, the words of Mark Twain are worth telling: There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses, and then there is Sarah Bernhardt.
