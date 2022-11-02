Hancock County was formed in 1812. It had a larger footprint then, and also included the present-day territory of Harrison, Stone, and Pearl River Counties. Therefore, the early history of the town of Pass Christian is an interesting part of Hancock County history in that era between 1812 and 1841. However, our story begins on the barrier island, Cat Island.
Nicholas Christian Ladner (1727-1800) moved from Mobile to Cat Island in 1745 where he raised cattle. In 1758 he married Marianne Paquet (1742-1811) from New Orleans and they produced eleven children. One daughter married a Spanish soldier, Juan Cuevas (1762-1849). These settlers on Cat Island are the ancestors of many of the present-day inhabitants of Hancock and Harrison Counties. Two channels in the Mississippi Sound, Pass Christian and Pass Marianne, are named after this first couple. The town of Pass Christian bears the same name as one of the aforementioned channels.
Francois Carriere was granted by Spain the entire peninsula in 1781 that contains present-day Pass Christian. It was inherited by his wife, Donna Julia Asmard de la Brosse who was known as the Widow Asmard. She had a large cattle farm and died in 1799. Her nearest neighbors lived in the DeLisle area and had family names of Nicaise, Moran, Saucier, Grelot, and Labat. This society would visit, and travel was accomplished mostly by small sailing vessels.
The Widow Asmard gave her personal slaves, Charles and Madelon Asmard, their freedom and a gift of six hundred acres which was located in the present-day commercial Market Street district of the Pass. The rest of the peninsula (14,500 acres) was inherited by her nephew, Captain Bartholomew Pellerin. The Captain sold his holdings to Edward Livingston in 1814 for $7,000. Charles Asmard promptly started selling one-arpent tracts (equals 0.84 acre) of his land to a varied group of local inhabitants, and this little fishing village began to take shape and grow into its present form.
Two important byways that lead into the Pass were the Red Creek Road and the Old Pass Road. The ancient Indian Red Creek Trail (now Menge Avenue) was an important high ground trace that allowed farm-to-market transport of animals and wagons from the northern hinterland that avoided crossing a major waterway such as the Wolf River. By the way, wolves were a big problem in these early days because they would eat livestock such as sheep. The east/west Indian trail, The Old Pass Road, connected the village to Biloxi. These ancient trails were first established as migratory pathways of the buffalo that inhabited this area and did not want to step into soft, wet ground where they would get stuck and perish.
The village of Pass Christian had grown by 1830 to approximately eight hundred souls and was a port and a trading center or marketplace. By the 1840’s it was not unusual on a given day to watch one thousand head of cattle pass through the village to be driven to New Orleans or Mobile. Fishermen and their boats clustered at the port. Sheep herders drove their stock to the market for shearing and sale of the wool product. These herders bought provisions at Market Street before returning the animals to their farms. Other products such as naval stores and charcoal were exported to New Orleans by schooners. The owners of these sailing vessels made huge profits in this carrying trade along the coast. Wealthy planters from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama built cottages along the shell beach road.
The Widow Livingston sold her vast tract/property to U.S. Senator John Henderson in 1836. He and his son, Elliot, developed the land with the objective of making the Pass a resort community. Henderson Point is named after John Henderson (1797-1857). Consequently, the population increased in the 1840’s. The town in 1838 secured its charter. Harrison County was formed in 1841 from land that was originally part of Hancock County. Harrison County is named after General William Henry Harrison (1773-1841) who at that time was the ninth president of the United States.
The advent of the steamboat era along the Gulf Coast was around 1830. Regular transport of passengers and cargo was conducted at the Market Street Pier. The next two decades would see Pass Christian become the “Queen City of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.” The first hotel, the “Pass Christian” was built in 1831. Four more hotels were built soon thereafter. The early history of the Pass is a testament of the positive influence the annexation of this region in 1811 by the United States had on the economy of the several communities on the coast.
