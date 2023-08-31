In the mid-Nineteenth Century, the cities of the Northeast, such as New York City, experienced a shocking number of abandoned and homeless children roaming the streets. They were mostly the children of new immigrants or children of the poor and destitute families living in these cities. In 1850, there were an estimated thirty-thousand homeless children in New York City. Children would try to sell matches, rags, or newspapers to survive, and others joined gangs for protection against street violence.
In 1853, a young minister, Charles Loring Brace, founded the Children’s Aid Society. Because the number of homeless children was so overwhelming, Brace came up with the idea of sending these children in New York City to rural areas in the Midwest for adoption. The first “Orphan Train” arrived in Michigan on October 1, 1854. Forty-five children were adopted by families, and the first orphan train experiment was considered a success. Midwestern farm families typically had large families. The Children’s Aid Society sent three thousand children a year each year from 1855 to 1875.
In 1875, the Sisters of the New York Foundling Hospital joined the Orphan Train Movement started by the Children’s Aid Society in sending what they named “Mercy Trains” westward, and for the first time, to the Southern States. These children would be adopted or be indentured servants to rural farm families.
The Sisters expected these farm families to provide food, clothing, and living space in return for the orphan’s help with the chores or work on the farm. The Sisters also had the agenda of placing these orphans with Catholic families. Priests at the target towns would coordinate the match of the individual orphan to the prospective parents. The recipient family might even request a child of a specific sex, hair and eye color, and complexion. Babies were the easiest children to place.
Two orphan trains came through Bay St. Louis in 1909 and 1910. Among the orphans brought here were Willie J. Adams, Annie Richter Adam Graham, Margaret Oakley Fayard Cuevas, John Korcinsky Laurence Damborino, and Thomas Michell Luc.
Margaret Oakley Fayard Cuevas was born in New York City in 1908. Margaret was indentured to Mrs. Almieda Fayard on September 14, 1910. Sadly, Mrs. Fayard passed away in 1914; but her son, Freddy, and his wife, Sidonia, reared Margaret. Margaret went to school in Bay St. Louis and married Monroe Frank Cuevas in 1932. They had seven children: Rose Marie, Monroe Jr., Milton, Donald, Anthony, Irving, and Vincent.
The Hancock County Historical Society will perform a play that depicts the heart-warming story entitled “Mercy Train: Next Stop: Bay St. Louis.” The play will be performed at the Bay St. Louis Little Theater, 398 Blaize Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS, on Friday, September 8, 2023 (7 PM), Saturday, September 9, 2023 (2 PM and 7 PM) and Sunday, September 10, 2023 (2 PM). Admission is free. Donations are appreciated. Following each performance, a question-and-answer session will be conducted by Dr. James Keating, Society Board Member. Seating is limited. To preserve your seat, please call the Hancock County Historical Society at 228-467- 4090 and specify which performance and how many seats you wish to reserve.
The Orphan Train Movement ended in 1930 due to the decreased need for farm labor in the Midwest. The phase “Orphan Train” was used to describe this program because the mode of transportation to their new homes was usually via the railroad. Rosemarie Schaap is the daughter of Margaret Oakley Fayard Cuevas. Rosemarie will play the role of her mother in the aforementioned play, “Mercy Train: Next Stop Bay St. Louis.”
