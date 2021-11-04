The church in Leetown is Lee’s Chapel No. 2 Baptist Church. Primitive log cabin churches in Caesar pre-dated the twentieth century Baptist churches. The first building of this church organization was constructed in 1929. Before that time, Sunday school classes were held in the old Leetown School house. Lee’s Chapel No. 2 Baptist Church has been mission-minded from the time it was organized. A second church building was completed in 1947. The present church building was completed in 1971. Local missions were pursued in Wolf Creek, Catahoula, Benville, Mt. Calvary, and Bay St. Louis. The church has also sent Baptist Missionary Association (BMA) missionaries to the Philippines.
Brother Chester Columbus Lee (1906-1985) was a Christian lay-worker in Leetown. He and his wife, Effie Stockstill Lee (1910-2004), established the Prison’s Bible Crusade. In 1973, Brother Chester went to the Union Prison in Raftered, Florida, to visit ninety-two men on death row and gave them bibles. Since then, thousands of bibles and Christian pamphlets have been distributed in the United States. Brother Chester acquired a ninety-nine year lease on 16th section land in Leetown. Although all 16th section lands, and any proceeds, are reserved for county schools, the county school board may lease it to individuals and collect rent on the property. In the 1980’s he created Lee Lake and the Lee Retreat there. Many churches in the area have used the site for retreats. Brother Chester also built on this site “Uncle Chester’s Log Cabin Fish House,” a very popular restaurant in the region for many years. The fish house served heaping platters of fresh Southern fried catfish.
Reverend Dosson Lavelle Lee (b. 1930) was the pastor of the Leetown Baptist Church from1977 to 1998. Known as Lavelle Lee, he married Myra Bilbo (b.1930).
Lavelle was an important leader of the community and is now retired on Possum Fork Road. In 1986, Reverend Lavelle compiled an important history of Leetown entitled “The Family Register of Peyton Lee 1801-1873.” He is a direct fifth generation descendant of the aforementioned pioneer settler, Peyton Lee. This history is an important source of information about the early history of Leetown and their ancestors who came from North Carolina.
A land development project called Deer Park was financed and built by James Fleming and Sonny Stuart from Popularville. Around 1980, the land was bought from the Whitoff family and subdivided into three hundred one acre lots in the first phase. The business plan was to attract buyers from New Orleans looking for affordable housing, such as a trailer, to be a vacation camp in the piney woods. The second phase of 150 parcels in the rolling hills next to the Catahoula swamp was designed for more high-end vacationers who would build stick frame houses.
Robert (Rob) Brignac (b.1950) has lived in Leetown next to the church for fifty years. He is a deacon of the church and a community activist who reports that in the old neighborhood around the church most of the old-timers were named Lee or Stockstill. He married Diane Fleming (b. 1950) who served people through a Ministry of Mercy carrying food and visiting the sick and suffering. Rob Brignac was also a car mechanic who provided invaluable assistance in the preparation of this article.
Deacon Brignac reports that a church in small communities like Leetown provides the nucleus or cultural matrix that perpetrates the life and character of the neighborhood. Neighbor helps neighbor, and the inhabitants look upon one another fellow farmers or artisans like family. This spirit, bound by a shared religion, was present in one form or another from the early days of pioneer yeoman farmers in the Catahoula Creek basin. In the last fifty years, Leetown has tripled in population. Other neighboring communities such as Caesar, Anner, and Crane Creek have diminished in size since early pioneer days and become virtual ghost towns.
In conclusion, the history of Leetown spans a period of 170 years. Important families such as the Lees and the Resters have populated the village for over five generations producing many descendants who to this day remain on the land settled by the first pioneer families. The Leetown Church has played an important role in the lives of the settlers and farmers who have woven a rich history of the development of the rural lands in the northern part of the most southern county in Mississippi, Hancock County.
