Rural historic neighborhoods in Hancock County were settled in the Nineteenth Century by pioneer farm families that migrated from the Atlantic seacoast. The opportunity to acquire good land by a process called homesteading was a compelling incentive for a family to move to the piney forest. The neighborhoods of Steep Hollow and Barth are considered part of the story of the network of settlements in Hancock County previously described in earlier Hancock History columns revealing the shared history of Crane Creek, Sellers, and Necaise Crossing. The Smith Family will be featured in this article. Early settlers included Nimrod Smith and John Smith Sr. Their present-day descendants, Jody Jones and his mother, Charleen Jones, provide us with interesting genealogy and rich history of the early Steep Hollow settlement. A nicely preserved outdoor museum, the “Shaw Homestead,” is maintained in Barth as a historic landmark and will be presented in our next column, which will provide the reader with an education depicting how the pioneer farm family survived and prospered in those challenging times.
Nimrod Smith (1798-1855) was one of the original pioneer settlers in Sellers. Nimrod has at least ten generations of descendants in the northeast region of Hancock County. His great-great-great-great grandson is a resident of Steep Hollow, Joseph “Jody” Jones (b.1974). Jody is a CWI (Certified Welding Inspector) that operates in the area as an independent contractor. He is married to Jenae Ladner who is from Dedeaux. They have two children: Lane and Bailey. Jody attended high school in Poplarville and then went to welding school where he learned his trade. Jenae is a medical assistant. They live in the same neighborhood as Dubois Ladner on Luke Jones Road. Jody is a rich source of local history.
Jody reports that his great-great-great grandmother, Hannah Smith (1814-1908), married John Smith Sr. (1818-1857). Even though Hannah’s maiden name was Smith, she and John were not closely related. This family came from the Carolinas originally. They took a homestead on the Big Biloxi River area in Harrison County near Saucier, MS. Sadly, John died in 1857 leaving Hannah with eight children, and she was pregnant. Hannah promptly moved to Steep Hollow to a site approximately one fourth of a mile from the present-day Steep Hollow Church. She chose this area because there were members of the Smith Family in the general vicinity and she also had friends and family there in the Dedeaux, Harriel, Rutillus, and Herndon families. These families were considered some of the first settlers in Steep Hollow. These families had lived in the same neighborhood in North Carolina. In addition, they had significant resources for that time, and indeed, were “well-to-do” back in their home community in rural North Carolina.
Hannah never remarried. Over her lifetime, she and her family prospered. When she died, she had accumulated 640 acres of good farmland. Some of her descendants still live on that land in Steep Hollow. She reared nine children, and these offspring became leaders of the community. Her youngest son, Telfair Smith, also accumulated a large tract of farmland. He donated land for the school and the Steep Hollow Church. Telfair married Miranda Breland. Hannah died in 1908 and was the first person to be buried in the Old Smith Cemetery on Barth Road. Another cemetery in town is the New Steep Hollow Baptist Church Cemetery.
These pioneer settlers generated a rural society that survived, despite the absence of modern conveniences such as electricity, plumbing, or running water. These “homesteaders” reared large families and their descendants are the rich fabric of Hancock Society today. It is important for modern readers to understand how herders, cattlemen, and sustenance farmers lived in the Nineteenth Century. Fortunately, a quintessential sheep farm has been preserved in its original form as an outdoor museum in this neighborhood called the “Shaw Homestead,” which will be presented in our next column. Pioneer settlers like Hannah Smith populated the United States from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. In one hundred years the most prosperous, robust national economy in history grew out of their hard work and ingenuity. The extended Smith Family stretched out in every direction. One relative, “Poplar” Jim Smith, was the namesake of Poplarville and was one of the original settlers of that town. Jim Smith had a grove of poplar trees on his farm.
In our next column, the rest of the Smith family will be presented as well as the aforementioned Shaw Homestead.
