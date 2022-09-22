The entire coastal marshland from the East Pearl River to the mouth of Bayou Caddy (Point Clear) is a continuous wetland preserve maintained by the Mississippi Land Conservation Association Network. Within these marshes are ridges, hammocks, or relatively elevated land that resemble barrier islands. They support pine, cedar, and oak stands. Most of the other marshland contains needle rush, cord grass, salt-meadow, bulrush, reed or salt grass.
The preserve was acquired from 1998-2013 by a purchase of four major tracts of land: Baldwin, Breckendorf, Ladner, and Stein-Woodward by the Mississippi Coastal Preserve Program. The Baldwin Project was the largest acquisition which comprises the western half of this preserve. It is comprised of 2,483 acres purchased for $ 1,167,868 in 2013 from the Gustave B. Baldwin family.
The Ladner family are longtime residents of Ansley. Coburn “Bud” Ladner (1906-1991) was an early resident of Ansley who was the only son of Charles Ladner and Alvina LaFontaine. Bud married his childhood sweetheart, Louise LaFontaine, and they had six children. Bud was a carpenter and an outdoor sportsman. They owned land in Ansley on Bud Ladner Road which goes to the Bayou Caddy Cemetery. One of their six children was Ernest “Bully” Ladner, Sr. (1930-2008), who owned land next to the cemetery and was a caretaker there. Bully was a cattle farmer that grazed his cattle on local marshland such as the Terrell property which is enclosed by the Grand Plains Bayou just west of Ansley. This property is in what used to be called the Claiborne neighborhood that was a flag stop on the original L&N Railroad back in the day. The Terrell family from New Orleans still owns this property.
Another member of the important Ladner family was James Arland “Jim” Ladner (1936-2020). He and his wife, Barbara E. Bennett (1939-1985), moved to Ansley from Bayou LaCroix in 1964 because of the formation of the NASA Buffer Zone. They had family in Ansley, and there was good land for farming and raising cattle in the area. Jim owned and operated Ladner’s Friendly Inn which developed a popular baseball field across the road from the tavern and fostered baseball tournaments every summer between different leagues in the region. There was also a Red Barn Tavern in Ansley next to the railroad tracks, but it was removed when the road was moved for construction related to the Heron Bay Estates project.
James “Jimmie” Ladner, Jr. (b. 1962), grew up in Ansley. In 1999, Jimmie was elected
Hancock County Assessor and Tax Collector. He married Cheryl Calhoun (b. 1963) from Waveland, who is an insurance agent. They have two daughters, Heather and Hillary. Jimmie has had an admirable record of service to Hancock County in the last twenty-three years.
In conclusion, the story of the LaFrance Marina in Ansley, described in an earlier column, is a testament to the adage that success is usually the product of hard work, sound investment of capital, and a touch of good luck. The life of Poss and Mabel LaFrance embodies the experience of many of our ancestors in Hancock County who worked hard all of their lives on farms, fishing boats, and small businesses like the LaFrance Marina. These enterprises laid the bedrock foundation of our present-day robust economy. It is sometimes hard to believe the hardscrabble conditions that most inhabitants of Hancock County endured one hundred years ago. One example of prudent investment into the energy infrastructure was the LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) pipeline constructed by the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company during the 1950s. Conservation of our wetlands along the coast has been successfully accomplished in Ansley by the purchase and creation of the Hancock County Coastal Marsh Preserve. Some of the most important leaders of Hancock County have come from Ansley.
