The Lees of Hancock County were generally short in stature but loquacious, similar to their relatives in Virginia and North Carolina. Only a few Lee families settled in the Catahoula Creek basin in this time frame, but their many children married into other original families, thusly producing many descendants.
The oldest son of this first Lee family, James Wesley Lee (1820-1901), married Rebecca Jones (1831-1903). They had a large family, and most of the Lees in Caesar, Leetown, Carriere, and McNeil can trace their lineage to Rebecca and James. Rebecca, like many pioneer wives and mothers, was a lovable woman. Her tombstone reads, “She died as she lived, trusting in God.”
The father of the aforementioned Rebecca Jones was a historically important resident of the nearby town of Caesar. In the first half of the nineteenth century this Indian village was made the county seat of Hancock County. Rebecca’s father, Thomas Freeman Jones II (1805-1891), is often referred to in the annals of history as Freeman Jones, not to be confused with his father, Thomas Freeman Jones Sr., who never lived in Hancock County. Freeman Jones II, was sent by the US Government to be an Indian agent or peace officer to the old Choctaw village that was within walking distance from Leetown, on the other side of the Catahoula Creek. Freeman Jones II married Rachel Virginia Hendon (1805-1890). He and Virginia reared eleven children, one of whom, Rebecca, married James Wesley Lee from Leetown.
The Rester family is another important clan in Leetown. James “Jim” Rester (1865-1933) was the first Rester to move to Leetown around 1884. He married Annie Deborah Fry (1863-1935) from Pearl River County. The Resters originally came from Bulloch County in Georgia and migrated to Hancock County in 1807. The family first settled in Wiggins, Mississippi. In “Next Door to Heaven” S.G. Thigpen noted “…Jim Rester…treated everyone fairly and was highly respected by all who knew him. Also, he was one of the most successful farmers and one of the most influential men in South Mississippi.”
Otho Rester (1898-1978), son of James Rester, was a dairy farmer in Leetown on Chester Lee Road. Rester’s first wife, Mae Lee, died in 1925. He then married Anne McGee (1901-1981) from Henleyfield, Mississippi. Otho owned fifty milk cows on one hundred acres. They were “wood cows,” which meant they were not fenced in but allowed to roam freely, until the 1950’s when stock laws required cattle farmers to fence in their livestock. His milk was sold to the Crosby Creamery in Picayune. Otho was a significant poultry farmer too with a large flock of turkeys and chickens. In addition, he served in the army during World War I for two years.
Otho Rester was elected to the Mississippi Legislature by the Leetown district where his accomplishments were many. For example, he sponsored bills for free school textbooks for children. He was on the board of the Coast Electric Company that brought electricity to Leetown in the 1950’s. Otho also worked hard to get telephones to Leetown in that era. He was the president of a cooperative creamery in 1945 that enlisted seventy-nine dairymen to purchase stock. In addition, he was committed to conservation and helped form the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District.
Otho Rester’s daughter, Betty Jo Rester Seals (b. 1933), carries on her father’s zeal for conservation. In 2004 she received the Mississippi Association of Conservation Districts (MACD) Auxiliary Distinguished Service Award. The MACD strives to keep waterways clear by promoting soil management by local farmers. Betty Jo is the president of the auxiliary program. Her husband, Ralph Kenneth Seals (b. 1933) has also won awards for his leadership in the conservation programs. In addition, Kenneth was on the board that brought city water to Leetown in 1999.
In our next column the history of the church in Leetown, the Lee Lake Retreat, Uncle Chester’s Log Cabin Fish House, and a biography of Reverend Lavelle Lee will be presented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.