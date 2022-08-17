The town and neighborhood of Ansley is in southwest Hancock County and has a rich history that spans over two hundred years. The map of Ansley demonstrates landmarks such as bayous, the fishing village, the original Louisville and Nashville Railroad line, the Lower Bay Road, and the Pearl River, features which may not be familiar to those who do not live there.
The first family of Ansley, the LaFontaine’s, have played a key role in this history over the years and can boast of Ansley’s earliest French/Choctaw settlers. The railroad transformed the economy of Ansley and the rest of Hancock County after it was built in 1872. Fishing camps have been common in this coastal region for many generations. The Baldwin Lodge that was built by a prominent New Orleans businessman is one such camp worth mentioning in this local history.
The name “Ansley” designates a small town which is principally a fishing village next to Campbell Bayou and the L&N railroad tracks. The surrounding neighborhood which extends from the industrial park to Lakeshore Drive is also called Ansley by the locals. The railroad line runs through the town, hugging the high ground next to the vast marsh along the coast of Lake Borgne. In fact, these wetlands are included in the Hancock County Coastal Marsh Preserve. Bayou Caddy extends from the interior of the town of Ansley and flows due east to empty into the Lakeshore neighborhood at the site of the Silver Slipper Casino. The historic main byway crossing east/west in the general area of Ansley is the Lower Bay Road. The territory north of the Lower Bay Road, and south of highway 90, is high ground which was acquired early during the Nineteenth Century by old families, such as the Zengerling’s, because it was excellent piney forest suitable for farming and raising cattle.
The first settler of Ansley was the son-in-law of Simon Favre, Jean Cadet LaFontaine (1790-1852). LaFontaine fought in the Battle of New Orleans with Andrew Jackson and was awarded a compensation for his part in the battle by being given “bounty land” in the southwest corner of Hancock County. Shortly thereafter, he sailed up a bayou several miles searching that land grant territory until it became too shallow for his schooner. Here he built a house on adjacent high ground. The bayou is known today as Bayou Caddy, but the tributary he ascended went west several miles to the location that is now the town of Ansley. Of interest is the name “Bayou Caddy,” which is an informal corruption of his name “Cadet” which translated from French means “youngest son.” He is buried next to his home in the Bayou Caddy Catholic Cemetery in Ansley at the end of the Bud Ladner Road. His many descendants have lived in the neighborhood over the last two hundred years. His mother and his wife, both named Celeste, were Choctaw. He and Celeste married in 1821 and reared eight children. The LaFontaine Family still owns land in this area and has played an important role in the history of Ansley.
In the recent past, Ernest “Bully” Ladner was the caretaker of the Bayou Caddy Catholic Cemetery. He was the son of Bud Ladner, and they lived next to the cemetery in the Twentieth Century. The historian, Russell Guerin, recently visited the cemetery and reports an interesting anecdote regarding Bully’s ancestor, Jean Cadet LaFontaine. Apparently, several years ago, Bully disinterred the remains of Jean for purposes of establishing a more permanent brick tomb with a better marker which visitors may view. Bully was a big man, over six feet tall. Yet, he was surprised how large the skull and femur of Jean was, much bigger than his own. Bully suspected that Jean might have been as tall as seven feet.
In our next column more of the early history of Ansley will be presented. Other early pioneer settlers were the Campbell Family. In fact, the navigable waterway that runs thru Ansley is named Campbell Bayou.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.