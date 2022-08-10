After the Civil War, a railroad was built between Mobile, Alabama and New Orleans. Consequently, the resort era in Bay St. Louis commenced, with an influx of visitors that would transform this little fishing village of 1,280 souls to a hotel resort town. By 1900, the population of permanent citizens had increased to 2,857. Approximately ten hotels were established in this era as well as many boarding houses.
One of the first and finest of these hotels was owned by Captain John J. Toulme which he called the Crescent Hotel. It was huge with a capacity for one hundred guests and was located next to the railroad tracks on Beach Boulevard. The hotel changed owners at the beginning of the twentieth century and was renamed the Pickwick Hotel. It was later purchased by Horatio Weston and renamed the Weston Hotel. Sadly, it burned down in 1923, but was rebuilt at the corner of Ulman Avenue and Beach Boulevard in 1925.
Robert Reed purchased the hotel in 1931 after Weston passed away. The Weston Hotel, now renamed the Hotel Reed, was a beautiful, extremely well-built building of brick, evidenced by its survival of devastating hurricanes and storms. Howard LeTissier was the General Manager where he served until his death in 1952. Joseph Clay “J.C.” Baxter worked for a long time at the Hotel Reed as manager of the nice bar and lounge that was located within the hotel. Moreover, he attracted a lot of customers with his pleasant, interesting personality, being a World War II veteran and war hero.
The progressive and forward-thinking Dr. Wesley L. MacFarland, with associates, purchased the Hotel Reed in 1959 and converted the building into a nursing home, renamed the Gulf View Nursing Home. Furthermore, Dr. MacFarland then recruited Myrtle R. Santa Cruz to serve as administrator of the newly established nursing home and long-term care facility. She had impeccable credentials for doing the job having served for fourteen years as the administrator and nurse of the Kings Daughters and Sons Emergency Hospital on Carroll Avenue. In 1962 Dr. MacFarland decided to leave the business and sold the enterprise to Myrtle and her son, Edgar W. Santa Cruz Jr., who was kind enough to provide source material for this article and collaborate with the author for this project.
The nursing home was later purchased by Conner Cain in 1982 and operated as such until 2002 when he built and started a new long term care facility in Diamondhead. Incidentally, he changed the name of the facility back to Hotel Reed in 1982.
Hotel Reed stood empty from 2002 to 2011. On Christmas Eve of 2011, a fire gutted the abandoned building. Just two weeks prior to the fire, the Bay St. Louis City Council had declared the building a menace.
The old Hotel Reed property at 400 North Beach Boulevard is currently up for sale for an asking price of approximately $3M. In April, builder Rodney Corr proposed to subdivide the property into eight separate parcels, six of which would be a family-style subdivision. This venture is still a work-in-progress.
The Hotel Reed served the town of Bay St. Louis for thirty years because it provided visitors with shelter, food, and refreshment. A fine hotel, like the Hotel Reed, contributed to a better lifestyle for the citizens of The Bay. Indeed, Hotel Reed had genuine style, and was a popular venue for frequent social events. Fine dining was another contribution to the charm of this growing resort town. These types of prosperous businesses helped to preserve our local cultural heritage. Furthermore, hotels such as the Hotel Reed in the twentieth century, and the Pearl Hotel in the twenty-first century, foster the impression to visitors that Bay St. Louis is the type of community they would like to stay in or to build or conduct their own business.
