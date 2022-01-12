Plantations were built on tracts of land near Pearlington which Simon Favre as Justice of the Peace had approved. One famous house located on Bayou Mulatto and probably built by Philippe Saucier, was called “Laurel Wood” by its most famous occupant, J.F.H. Claiborne (1809-1884). “Laurel Wood” was located two miles southeast of Pearlington and became one of the most successful cotton plantations in the area under Claiborne’s management.
Jean Baptiste Doby ( D’audy) (c.1770-c.1835) was awarded a Spanish permit of 1,280 acres (two square miles) on Bayou Cowen, which is in the present day subdivision of Oak Harbor. Doby was a native of Hyeres, Provence, France from which he emigrated sometime before 1796. He married Marie Jeanne Girand (1772-1849) of New Orleans that same year. Doby owned and operated schooners that serviced the Gulf Coast in that era. He picked Bayou Cowan as a perfect site to homestead and built a shipping dock called “Doby’s Point” for schooners, crewed by his slaves, the essential, experienced, and able seamen at that time Doby planted cotton and raised cattle and hogs. He chose this spot because it was next to the “bustling community” of Pearlington, that was necessary for his carrying trade.
After the War of 1812, the Great Migration resumed. In 1817, Willis H. Arnold ran a school called The Pearlington Academy. In 1820, Lt. Col. Zachery Taylor (1784-1850) built a road from Pearlington to Shieldsboro (Bay St. Louis). Pearlington supplied many of the bricks from the Bennet and Morte brickyard for the construction of Fort Pike on the Rigolets during its construction from 1819-11826. The Rigolets (pronounced rig’ –oh-lees) is a long deep water straight in Louisiana between Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Borgne. Rigolets is a French word that translated means a trench or gutter.
It was now time for the proper formation of a town. In 1819, Elihu Carver made the plot and diagram of the streets of Pearlington, which is still in existence today. The Pearlington Company was formed in 1820 to govern and form the town and “develop its growth and prosperity.” General George Henry Nixon (1778-1824), a distinguished army commander in the previous wars with the British and Creek Indians, was elected the first President of the Pearlington Company. He had retired to Pearlington a few years before his death. In 1806, he married Rebecca Bracy (1778-1868) who was from Virginia. They are buried in the Pearlington Cemetery. In 1822, the Mississippi Legislature acknowledged the charter of incorporation of the city of Pearlington.
Publius Rutilius Rufus Pray (P.R.R. Praay, 1795-1839) was a distinguished lawyer who practiced in New Orleans with General Eleazer Wheelock Ripley (1782-1839). Pray moved to Pearlington in 1822. By this time Pearlington was enough of a commercial center to support their law practice. Pray was also a local politician who served in the Mississippi Legislature from 1826-1829 and served as a Judge of the High Court of Errors and Appeals in 1837.
He invested heavily in real estate and lived with his wife, Maria Learner (1899-1848), and their children in Tuscullum, a neighborhood in Pearlington.
Pray and Maria are buried in Belle Isle Cemetery in Pearlington.
Residents of New Orleans moved to Pearlington and other spots along the Gulf Coast during this time to escape epidemics of disease like yellow fever.
The fresh air or sea breeze and the general environment were deemed more healthful than that experienced in the city, especially during the hot months of the year.
Although the county seat was in Caesar, and then Gainesville, the county courts were held alternately each six months in Pearlington and Shieldsboro.
There was a sheriff in town that performed weddings.
There was no Methodist church until 1846, but the Pearl River basin did have the services of a circuit rider Methodist pastor who would visit each town, possibly as early as 1807
In our next column the era of steamboats on the Pearl River will be presented.
