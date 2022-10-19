For over two hundred years, Hancock County and Bay St. Louis have benefited immensely from forward-thinking leadership. Prominent New Orleans businessmen like Charles Marshall (1848-1928), as well as local home-grown community boosters, have inspired the citizens of our county to build necessary infrastructure of roads, bridges, schools, banks and other businesses.
Charles Marshall was a true “railroad man” who lived in Bay St. Louis from 1893 until he passed away in 1928. Marshall put in fifty-three years working in the railroad sector. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee and worked in various places in his early career as an operator agent and dispatcher until 1881, when he was promoted to be a freight agent stationed in New Orleans. In 1886 he was promoted to Superintendent of the New Orleans-Mobile District of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company. Superintendent was the top job of this division.
Marshall lived in the Bay but commuted to work every day to New Orleans on the Fast Coast Train. Like many of the well-to-do of that era, it was fashionable to live on the coast but work in New Orleans. One train left in the morning and these businessmen would eat breakfast in the fancy dining car and read the “Picayune” newspaper. The train took one hour and deposited these men at the foot of Canal Street. In the evening passengers boarded the train and headed for the beloved Club Car for a cocktail (or two) and a card or chess game.
Marshall married Lillian Willis from Clarksville, TN in 1881. They reared four sons. Marshall was active in city affairs. He served on the board of the Hancock County Bank and was a member of the Sea Wall and Bond Commission. He was also a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge. Marshall was well-informed on a great many subjects and possessed an infallible memory. He was intimately connected with the industrial and civic life of New Orleans as well as the Bay. Nevertheless, he found time to read extensively.
Marshall kept a telegraph instrument in his office, which was located on a wharf on the Mississippi River front. On one occasion, a schooner knocked out a beam of the Pearl River Railroad Bridge. Marshall had his maintenance crew from Ocean Springs at the accident site by 9 a.m. transferring passengers, mail, and cargo across the river by tug and barge to a second train to complete the excursion.
The ghost of Charles Marshall would be pleased that presently in the twenty-first century Amtrak has proposed a restoration of the passenger train service between Mobile and New Orleans. It is presumed that this project will occur in the near future after CSX Railroad Company and Amtrack negotiate an arrangement. On October 5, 2022 there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the depot to celebrate the considerable renovations of the depot station and surrounding grounds which include landscaping, two pavilions and public rest rooms.
In conclusion, the life and times of Charles Marshall is worth telling at this time. Marshall died in 1923 and is buried in the Cedar Rest Cemetery in the Bay. His ghost has been sighted at Halloween in years past at the Hancock County Historical Society Halloween Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour, which by the way, which will occur this year on Saturday night, October 30, 2022. A fitting tribute to Charles Marshall would be to rename to garden next to the depot, the Marshall Garden. Marshall established a picturesque garden at each major depot along the coast back in the day. Ocean Springs still has their original garden next to the depot named for Marshall. His home town, Bay St. Louis, should do no less in his memory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.