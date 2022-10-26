The first European inhabitants of Hancock County or its precursor, the French Colony of Louisiana, were French emigrants from Canada and France. Charles Le Moyne was the Governor of Montreal and the father of the famous local historical figures, Iberville and Bienville. The colonization of Canada preceded that of the Gulf Coast and the lower Mississippi River Valley. Hence a biography of Charles Le Moyne is helpful in appreciating how our French ancestors carved out of primitive forest colonies which grew in three hundred years into a modern society and economy in North America.
Charles Le Moyne (1626-1685) emigrated to Canada from France in 1641 as an indentured servant of the Jesuits. He settled in Montreal where he lived the rest of his life. He found employment as a soldier and he quickly mastered the native language of the local Huron Indians. He married Catherine Thierry de Primot (1641-1690) who was only thirteen years old on their wedding day. They reared thirteen children. The Primot family in Montreal provided a dowry of money and ninety acres of land. The noble Primot family was in the very lucrative fur trade business and were well-established socially and politically in New France.
The French Canadians, like Charles, engaged the friendly local Indian tribes like the Hurons in mutually beneficial trade agreements. Charles accumulated immense wealth by working with the Indians as a middle man. The Indians would hunt and trap the animals such as deer and beaver. In return, the French Canadians would trade goods such as guns, ammunition, gunpowder, metal tools (knives, hatchets, knives), broadcloth, blankets, and liquor. It is presumed that Charles operated an organization of subordinate distributors called “coureur de bois” (runner of the woods) who lived with the Huron and other Indian tribes all over the territory. These men spoke the native languages, like Charles, married Indian women, lived in their forest villages, and operated distribution centers all over the colonies trading the aforementioned goods for furs. The French had a better relationship with the Indians in North America than the British. New France from 1600-1763 included Canada, the Midwest, the Mississippi River Valley, and Louisiana.
Over his lifetime Charles acquired title to vast amounts of land around Montreal. He became the richest citizen in the city in that era. Charles held several public offices such as Governor of Montreal in recognition of his military service in the ongoing wars against the Iroquois Indians and the British. The Crown conferred to Charles a seigneury, which was a large piece of land and recognition of his elevated status as a local noble. His title was Charles Le Moyne de Longueuil. Le Moyne and Longueuil are familiar family names which are nowadays places in the greater metropolitan city of Montreal. Charles exhibited superior intelligence, leadership skills, and exceptional common sense. Furthermore, he passed down these attributes to all of his children. Charles died in 1685.
Two sons of Charles are important and well-known figures in the history of the exploration and French colonization of the Gulf Coast, Iberville (1661-1706) and Bienville (1680-1767). Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville was chosen by King Louis IV to lead the expedition to rediscover and reclaim the mouth of the Mississippi River. Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, Iberville’s younger brother by nineteen years, served the Crown as Commander and the Governor of the Louisiana Colony. Bienville moved the capital of the Louisiana colony from Mobile to New Orleans in 1722.
In conclusion, the father of Bienville and Iberville, Charles le Moyne, was an extraordinary figure in the history of Montreal. However, his most important legacy to the New France Colony in North America in the seventeenth century was his children. Numerous Europeans came to America as peasant farmers or simple merchants and achieved great wealth and nobility in this frontier society. The Le Moyne family brought the various parts of the French holdings in North America together by exploration of the mouth of the Mississippi River and establishing the port of New Orleans which connected Canada to the Gulf Coast of the Louisiana Colony. Any history of Hancock County will include the story of the first families of the French settlements of the Gulf Coast and the European culture of these pioneers.
