In the northwest corner of Hancock County lies an old neighborhood named Caesar (Center). This community has played an important role in the early history of the county. Its story is worth telling.
In 1800 Chief Muchihira moved his Choctow tribe from a settlement called Hobolochito (present day Picayune) to a nearby fork in the Catahoula Creek. “A beautiful sloping hummock between the Creek and the Playground branch” was a description given by a contemporary visitor. The Indian name for this new location, “Center,” was an English translation of the Muskhogean word for “coming together” or “where everybody meets.” In 1812 this Choctaw village had fifteen hundred Indians in three hundred dwellings.
Hancock County was formed in 1812 and Center was chosen as the county seat because it was in the center of the pioneer settlers who were located in the lower Pearl River Valley. At that time there were no other communities of any significant size on the Gulf coast in Hancock County. Center was on a cross roads of several ancient Indian trails or byways. The east/west trail was incorporated into the Old Federal Road. This byway was established by Thomas Jefferson to enable postal riders to carry mail by horseback from Washington to Pearlington. The mail would then be transported by boat to New Orleans. Many of the migrants from Virginia and the Carolinas used this route with their ox-driven wagons to find good land to homestead and to set up farms in the northern part of the county.
In 1814 General Andrew Jackson used the same byway when he moved his army from Mobile to New Orleans. When Jackson got to Hancock County he divided his troops into three branches. The first division broke off the main body on modern day Highway #53 at the present-day location of Sellers and headed for Fords Fort, and then down to present day Mandeville. The rest of the army went to Center on the ancient byway now known as the Necaise-Caesar Road.
At Center the army split again. The heavy wagons and artillery went southwest down the Old Flat Top Road to Gainesville. The middle third went west above Picayune to Henleyfield and crossed the East Pearl River at Pool’s Bluff. These locations mentioned, of course, had not acquired their modern names, but are given so the reader might envision the route Jackson took to beat the British army to Chalmette. It is another reason Jackson is considered the best general in North America of that era.
A courthouse was built in 1817 and also became an American village with a post office, jail, inn (hotel), two small stores, and a few houses for the county officials and tradesmen. Nevertheless, the location of the county seat in Center was inconvenient for conducting business. Therefore, in 1825, the County Court was removed to Shieldsboro and Pearlington, alternating every six months. In 1837 the county seat was again moved to Gainesville. Coincidently, the Choctow Indians left Center at the same time and Center became a ghost town.
The town of Center had a rebirth during the Sawmill Era. The Weston Lumber Company ran a passenger train from Logtown to Center. At Center there was a mule camp, an ox camp, and a skidder camp. There was more business then in Center than in Picayune. Around 1891 the US Post Office issued an order that no two post offices in any state could have the same name. A Postmaster named Batson suggested the name “Caesar.” Local folklore believes this surname was used by a local Indian chief who presumably admired the ancient Roman emperor.
The two villages of Caesar and Leetown were separated by the Catahoula Creek and were codependent with intertwining histories. The towns would share itinerant preachers and intermarry for 170years. Old family names in Center/Caesar were Jones, Goss, Pearson, Stanford, Lumpkin, Varnado, Smith, and Breland. Over the Twentieth Century the village of Leetown would grow while Caesar diminished in size and economy.
In the history of the United States small towns have come and gone. Center/Caesar was the county seat of Hancock County in 1812 and now it is a virtual ghost town. That said, there are fifth generation families that own old farms there that have never stopped loving this land so rich with history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.