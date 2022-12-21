Cattle farming has been a consistently profitable sector of the agriculture economy of Hancock County over the last two hundred years. Other sectors such as timber, cotton, dairy farming, and tung oil have come and gone. In the antebellum era, more people earned a livelihood raising cattle than in any other endeavor. Livestock in Hancock County farms included cattle, hogs, and sheep. Most of the cattle farms past and present were located in the northeast part of Hancock County which is rolling hill terrain with abundant water and soil excellent for pasture. The local stockyard in the Twentieth Century was located in Dedeaux. Poss LaFrance raised cattle in Ansley, but sold his stock in the Dedeaux Stockyard. “Poss” was the nickname given to Jules LaFrance who built the LaFrance Marina in Ansley, which was ”Little Possum” during childhood.
The second half of the 19th Century witnessed the emergence of the timber industry. The farmers provided sawmills trained ox to pull logs out of the forest as well as beef for food. The mules and ox used by the timbermen needed feed and pasture as well. The farmers and the timber companies were codependent, but after all the longleaf pine was cut, the Sawmill Era ended around 1930.
During the mid-Twentieth Century the dairy industry emerged and a cluster of dairy farms produced a significant volume of milk that was processed at the Crosby Creamery in Picayune. Crane Creek alone had thirteen dairy farms. Joseph Shaw, Sr. was one of the first farmers to milk cows for profit. Nevertheless, by 1977 the local farmers withdrew from dairy farming and converted back their herds to beef cattle.
The Ladner Family has historically raised cattle since Colonial days. Christian Ladner, namesake of Pass Christian, maintained a herd of cattle on Cat Island in the Eighteenth Century before he moved his permanent residence from Mobile. Chandler Ladner (1900-1979) bought forty acres in Necaise Crossing in 1920 for $1.25/acre. He brought four heiffers. Other Ladners had lived in Necaise Crossing for seventy-five years like the Hebrew Ladner Family. Today, three generations of the Chandler Ladner family operate a combined herd of 200 cows on 1,500 acres of pasture land.
Shelby Ladner (b. 1938) is a rich source of information and describes the local history of cattle farming over the last one hundred years. He has a herd dog named “Bullet” that can move a herd of cows from one pasture of green rye grass to a forest pasture in five minutes. The cows are given four hours a day only in the rye grass pasture because they would eat all of the grass in short order if given the opportunity. Shelby’s land is divided in approximately ten separate pastures that are cultivated in different stages of grass growth or harvested for storage as bails of hay for the winter when there is no good pasture crop. Shelby used to grow corn for feed, but the feral hogs decimated his fields and corn was labor intensive. Rye is the crop now grown to provided pasture to feed the herd.
On weekends, Shelby and his son, David, and his grandson, Dustin can be found working the farm. Dustin and his wife, Bridget, have recently invested in a USDA Processing and Meat Market business called “ A Cut Above.” It is located just down the Necaise Anner Road at the intersection of the Necaise Caesar Road. This slaughter house processes mostly cows, but can also process hogs, goats and sheep. This vertical integration of cattle farming offers the other cattle farmers a local plant for their livestock. “A Cut Above” does not process deer. Apparently, there are a lot of goats in Dedeaux. Goat meat and mutton are popular meats in Asian and Middle Eastern immigrant cuisine.
Cattle farming has been a principle vocation in Hancock County economic history. The Ladner, Moran, and Necaise Families have raised cattle for many years and their lands have been passed down from one generation to another. Three generations of the Chandler Ladner family tree not only herd beef cattle but now operate a processing plant and meat market.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.