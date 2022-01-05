At one time in Hancock County history, the Pearl River was the only significant route into the wilderness of our county for settlers and supplies. The town of Pearlington is located about five miles above the mouth of the Pearl River. The water in the river at Pearlington is deep, about twenty-five feet. Hence, it became a suitable port for schooner commerce with New Orleans and Mobile. This article offers a collection of interesting snippets that capture the spirit of the story of this sometimes forgotten place called Pearlington.
European colonization of Mississippi and Louisiana was not very successful financially. France, England, and Spain did not attract a large, mobile emigrant population to New Orleans or the Gulf Coast before 1811. Conversely, after annexation of the Gulf Coast by President Madison in 1811, the economy of the Pearl River Valley and New Orleans under the auspices of the United States flourished in the nineteenth century because of the Great Migration, the injection of capital (banking and insurance), and the influx of merchants with entrepreneurial experience into the regional economy. Consequently, at the mouth of all the Gulf Coast rivers, small ports such as Pearlington and Gainesville, Mississippi evolved supporting sawmills, shipyards, brickyards, cotton gins, taverns, and kilns producing navel stores (turpentine, tar, pitch, resin), and charcoal. Naval stores originated in the South producing products for the navies of wooden ships and helped support the southern economy for hundreds of years.
Nevertheless, at the turn of the nineteenth century, only a few settlers had populated the Pearl River Valley basin. The American Magistrate at Fort Stoddard (Mobile), Ephraim Kirby, reported to President Thomas Jefferson in 1804 “…that only the establishment of American rule could end the economic depression of the area wrought by Spanish control.” Kirby estimated that only about thirty families lived along the lower Pearl River. By 1812 almost all the land on the Mississippi side of the river had been granted to owners by earlier French, English, and Spanish governments. These settlers were insecure about the validity of their land titles. In addition, the region was lawless and a band of pirates made their head quarters in the location that would one day become the town of Gainesville.
It became apparent to all that annexation was inevitable to end the chaos in this disputed territory. Accordingly, in 1811 President Madison annexed the Mississippi Gulf Coast below the thirty-first parallel. Then, Governor W.C.C. Claiborne sent Dr. William “Fat Doctor” Flood to the coast to establish American sovereignty there. On January 9, 1811, Dr. Flood, a Louisiana planter and physician, docked the sloop, “Alligator,” in Pearlington and appointed Simon Favre Justice of the Peace for the newly formed Biloxi Parish. This area later became the Hancock County of the U.S. Mississippi Territory.
Simon Favre (1760-1813) was a very interesting character in this story and an earlier resident of Pearlington. He was the grandson of a French emigrant, Jean Favre, Jr. (Faure). Simon was the official government Interpreter of the Indian Nations for France and Commandant of the Pearl River during Spanish rule. His father, Jean Claude Favre (1721-1782), acquired his twelve hundred acre tract as early as 1767, which Simon inherited and settled on shortly after his father’s death. Simon married Celeste Rochon (1777-1840) of Mobile, Alabama, in 1801. He approved numerous land grants along the Pearl River as Justice of the Peace.
Simon was a prominent, educated planter who owned and operated schooners, raised cattle, and owned slaves. His diversified business interests included being an important middleman in the newly emerging cotton sector of the regional economy. Cotton was transported by flatboat down the Pearl River from upriver plantations or by wagon from local farms to “The Gin.” This cotton gin processed the cotton and was located one mile north of downtown Pearlington on Favre’s plantation called Favreport. From there it was transported across Lake Pontchartrain to New Orleans. Simon financed his multifaceted operations with loans from the banking sector in New Orleans. He died in 1813 in Mobile, but his gravesite is unknown.
In our next column the formation of the town of Pearlington will be presented.
