The Bayou Caddy Catholic Cemetery in Ansley has been described as “a quaint, well-manicured cemetery.” Near the original house that Jean LaFontaine built in the early Nineteenth Century, the original land of the cemetery, comprising 4.3 acres, was a gift from Jean’s wife to the church in 1852. Their son, Raymond LaFontaine, donated one acre of land nearby for a church, which was described as “a picturesque little white church,” named St. Anne’s Mission. Unfortunately, the church was destroyed by a hurricane. Many LaFontaine descendants are buried in this cemetery. Other family names are noted on tombstones such as Ladner, LaFrance, Favre, Dorn, Garcia, Bosarge, Necaise, Schwartz, and Zengerling.
Ansley was originally a small town that grew up next to a railroad depot named after M. M. Ansley, an important L & N Railroad Maintenance Superintendent in the late Nineteenth Century. South of this small community is an old fishing village on a navigable waterway, Campbell Bayou. Across from this bayou, embedded in the coastal marsh wetland, is a linear stand of pine and acorn trees on relatively high ground that is a veritable “island.” The first white settlers to this island were the Campbell Clan. Charles Campbell (1837-1904) and Jessie Gordon Campbell (1849-1904) were some of the first generation to live there. Later, his nephew, Robert Campbell, and his niece, Tattie, also immigrated from Scotland and maintained a family cemetery on the island. Six generations are there and the last Campbell to live on Campbell Island, Miss Edna Campbell, was buried there in the 1960’s. These pioneers lived a hardscrabble, sustenance existence surviving by fishing, trapping, hunting, and raising livestock such as hogs, chickens, and cows surrounded by the marsh.
The seasonal mosquitoes affected a miserable existence when present for man and beast. These pioneer settlers had no commercial insect repellant, so the mothers of children wrapped newspaper around a child’s lower legs and underneath the child’s knee pants and stockings. Sleeping under a fine net was common for everyone on the Gulf Coast. The windows had shutters, but no screens, and air conditioning was a thing of the future. A homemade insect repellant used at night was dry cow manure. If placed in a bucket and allowed to burn slowly, smoke was generated that drove the insects out of the bedroom. Someone once said, “They can’t stand the smoke.” Fortunately, the smoke had no odor for humans and was effective.
The name Campbell Island persists even today, and a pond nearby is called Campbell Lagoon. The bayou west of this little fishing village is known by the local fishermen as “Inside Campbell Bayou” which empties into the East Pearl River. In addition, the bayou east of the fishing village is called “Outside Campbell Bayou” which empties into Heron Bay. A pipeline canal intersects the Outside Campbell Bayou which is the preferred waterway to go directly to Lake Borgne and some of the best fishing grounds in the world. This pipeline that crosses north/south Lake Borgne is part of the Kinder Morgan Inc. liquid natural gas (LNG) network that feeds their big storage depot on the Lower Bay Road from a refinery in Empire, LA.
In our next column, the subjects of the L & N Railroad, The English Lookout depot, the many fishing camps/clubs in the Lake Catherine and East Pearl River areas, and the Baldwin Lodge will be presented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.