Between 1973 and 2005, the LaFrance Marina in Ansley changed hands several times. In 2007, Quitman Cates sold his dry-cleaning business in Memphis, TN, and decided to rebuild the LaFrance Marina, which had been damaged in Hurricane Katrina. Quitman Cates (b.1946) married a fellow American citizen of Korean descent, Kyong Suk. They have a daughter currently studying at the University of Mississippi. Quitman and Kyong run the business, and they rebuilt the wharf, marina store with live bait tanks, and fuel dock. An earlier development, the Heron Bay Estates, had constructed slips and roads in the harbor. However, the many camps in the development were destroyed by Katrina. Quitman has a boat to catch live bait.
In the last fifteen years, LaFrance Marina has grown and prospered. Quitman has one hundred campsites that supply water, sewerage, and electricity (30/50 amps). Motor homes are owned by the tenants that might sell for $20,000-$100,000. These campers live in the village off-and-on many months of the year and love to fish and hunt. In Ansley, the spirit of Poss and Mabel LaFrance lives on in Quitman and Kyong Cates.
On the Lower Bay Road there is a large liquid natural gas depot owned by Kinder Morgan Inc. This company is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. It owns and operates a network of liquid natural gas pipelines and terminals. This network of pipelines stretches from California to New England. The installation was constructed in the 1950’s by the Tennessee Gas Pipeline which is a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Inc. Over the last seventy years there have been occasional reports of incidents of fuel leaks and explosions. The fossil fuel comes from refineries in Empire, LA. A pipeline crosses the bottom of Lake Borgne and then enters the pipeline canal which intersects the Outside Campbell Bayou and the extends overland to the big depot previously mentioned.
The Terrell family owns land just west of Ansley. A petroleum pipeline that also originates in Empire, LA crosses their property built during the 1960’s by the Colonial Pipeline Company for the Gulf Oil Company. A few oil wells were drilled in Hancock County during the twentieth century, but none are active today. An inspection of a satellite map will disclose an extensive grid of ditches on the Terrell property dug around 1956 by the Mississippi Mosquito Control Agency.
There is a Sportsmens Lake in the eastern part of Ansley, formed during the construction of the railroad in 1870. Dirt from this land was used to build up the foundation of the tracks. A private Turkey Bayou Airpark (runway) was constructed to service this private community and fishing/hunting camp.
In our next column the lush coastal marshland along the coast of Lake Borgne and the formation of a vast coastal preserve in Hancock County will be presented.
