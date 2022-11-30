In 1901, there was a big discovery of oil called the Spindle Top Gusher in Beaumont, Texas. Consequently, an era of oil-drilling was born. Here in Hancock County, W.H. Bouslog determined that a site in Clermont City was a likely source of oil because the land had the same physical characteristics as the land in Beaumont. A “wildcat well” is the name for an oil well drilled at a site where there is no geological information to predict oil, but the decision to drill is based purely on speculation, inspired because the suggested terrain looks similar to a known productive oil well elsewhere. Bouslog created the Mississippi Land and Abstract Company, and a drilling spot was chosen not far from the L & N railroad depot in Clermont City. It took five months to drill to a depth of 1800 feet. A second oil well in Clermont City was started in 1904. Both wells were eventually abandoned, and no oil was ever successfully or profitably found in Hancock County.
Wilford Guerin’s son, Russell Guerin (1932-2022) was born at the old Mercy Hospital in New Orleans. He lived in the 9th Ward in New Orleans in early childhood, but the family moved to Gallier Street during the Depression. Russell attended Holy Cross High School and then went to Loyola University in New Orleans from which he earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education, graduating cum laude. The Guerin Family had a camp in Clermont Harbor, and Russell had many cherished memories of those summers. After college, Russell enlisted in the Army and was made a cryptanalyst with the Army’s Security Service. In 1956, he started working for the New York Life Insurance Company. He married Merle Higgins (b. 1937), and they had four daughters: Nicole, Michele, Madeleine, and Mignon. Russell and Merle were divorced after twenty years of marriage.
Russell retired after forty years in 1994 and moved to Clermont Harbor. He bought a house with two acres on Second Street next to the harbor. He also kept an apartment in New Orleans. It was in this time frame that he met Charles Gray and joined the Hancock County Historical Society. After Katrina destroyed Russell’s house in 2005, he had an apartment in the Bay.
In the last few years, Russell lived in New Orleans. His father was Wilfred Louis Guerin (1900-1960) and his mother was Carmela Cali. Wilfred’s ancestors came from the Loire Valley in France, and Camila had ancestry from Sicily. Wilfred sold automobiles and real estate such as the aforementioned Harbor Hotel. Their first house in Clermont Harbor was on Forrest Street, named after the famous Confederate Civil War general, Nathan Bedford Forrest. Russell’s paternal grandparents were Merinville Guerin and Emil Bezou Olivier. Bezou is an old proud New Orleans French name.
Russell recalls two grocery stores in Clermont Harbor across the street from each other
on Clermont Blvd. One was the Garcia Grocery Store, and the other was Ladner Grocery Store. Harold and Lillian’s Bar is still in business. The Clermont Harbor Community Pier was the place where all the residents of Clermont Harbor could and did gather.
Russell was a truly educated man and he possessed a wealth of knowledge in literature, local history, opera, and classical music. Russel passed away on August 12, 2002 at the age of ninety. In our next column the published history and research of Russell Guerin will be presented.
